Pollen allergy: Runny nose to itchy throat; know symptoms of pollen allergy and ways to prevent it

Spring season is here and one of the most common illnesses during this time of the year is pollen allergy that triggers an array of symptoms from runny nose, itchy skin to tiredness. Pollen is a fine, powdery substance produced by seed plants and carried by wind, insects etc. The spread of pollen aids in fertilizing plants and pollination is a crucial part of plant reproduction. However, pollen is one of the most common triggers for a seasonal allergy which is also called seasonal allergic rhinitis. People develop allergic reaction to pollen as their immune system considers it as an unknown invader and falsely believes it to be dangerous because of which it releases antibodies to attack these pollen particles. The chemical histamine released during this process is one of the causes of pollen allergy. (Also read: 5 spring fruits to boost immunity, speed up weight loss)

"Some of the symptoms of pollen allergy include fever, Running nose, itchy throat and itchy skin. We have observed more than 5-6 patients come to our hospital with this issue daily. Most of the affected patients are adults. Before that, the number was less. Some of the causes of this issue is due to genetically being prone and prescribed by pollen allergies. Spring season is especially the time when such issues rise up and such cases peak," says Dr. K.S Harshith, Consultant - Internal medicines, MBBS, MD (General Medicine), Aster RV Hospital.

"It's caused by an allergic response to otherwise harmless pollen and not due to any virus. Identifying triggers, detailed history including what time of the year you usually get these symptoms, what is your surrounding environment during the episodes, can help confirm the diagnosis," says Dr. Behzad Bhandari, Jr. consultant, Pediatric medicine and emergency, NHSRCC children's Hospital.

SYMPTOMS OF POLLEN ALLERGY

Dr Bhandari also listed the symptoms of pollen allergy:

- Runny nose and nasal stuffiness (congestion)

- Watery, itchy, red eyes (allergic conjunctivitis)

- Sneezing

- Cough

- Itchy nose, roof of mouth or throat

- Mucus that runs down the back of your throat (postnasal drip)

- Swollen, bruised-appearing skin under the eyes (allergic shiners)

- Extreme tiredness (fatigue), often due to poor sleep

PRECAUTIONS AND TREATMENT

"It is recommended that patients wear mask, clean their hands, avoid dusty areas, regularly drink hot water, eat high protein diet food and drink lots of fluids to counter such issues," says Dr Harshith.

"Treatment usually includes avoiding trigger environments and certain times of the year, antihistamines, or other anti-allergic medicines and in certain special cases allergen immunotherapy, which may help gradually increase tolerance to pollen or other allergens," says Dr Bhandari.

