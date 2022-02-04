Post Covid exercises: Restart your fitness journey with 5 easy workouts

Restarting your fitness journey is not easy, especially after a long battle with Covid-19. Experts say it's always better to listen to your body and take one step at a time when you are planning to get back to your exercise routine post Covid. Gradually increasing the intensity of exercise is the key. It will also make sure you don't get a muscle injury. Those who have history of any heart issue should consult their doctor before starting a workout.

While these are immense health benefits that you can reap from being physically active from preventing obesity, heart issues to keeping anxiety and depression at bay, one should take it slow while recovering from Covid to avoid health complications. If you still have symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath or any other physical discomfort, experts suggest you to wait before you feel better.

But if you are someone who's feeling relatively fine post your recovery and finding it tough to choose the right workout after a break of 15 to 20 days, here are few exercises you can perform without stressing your muscles too much, suggested by Vijay Thakkar Fitness Entrepreneur and Functional Medicine Coach also the founder of 48 Fitness.

1. Cardio

Some of zone 1 cardio exercises are walking on a treadmill at a comfortable pace, taking your dog for a walk, slow walking, and cycling. (Pixabay)

Basically, cardio workouts have 5 different zones based on the range of our heart rate and it is advisable to start with zone 1 workouts for a speedy recovery. Zone 1 cardio workouts include very light exercises. Some of zone 1 cardio exercises are walking on a treadmill at a comfortable pace, taking your dog for a walk, slow walking, and cycling.

2. Breathing Techniques

Breathing exercies like pranayama can help release pent-up stress from the day and relaxes us at a deep level. (Pixabay)

People affected by Covid cough very often and produce more sputum than others. So, indulge yourself in the active cycle of breathing techniques like deep breathing, huffing, breathing control, etc. They loosen and move the sputum from your chest and move it out through the airways making you feel lighter and motivated to carry out other cardio exercises.

3. Stretching

Your muscles might detrain when you stay away from exercises for a long period. (Pixabay)

Your muscles might detrain when you stay away from exercises for a long period. So, start stretching so that you don’t strain much but also get back to your exercise routine with these warm-ups. You can do stretching exercises like shoulder stretching, hip bridging, knee extension, standing leg exercises, leg lift, etc.

4. Seated March

This workout can be done by people who cannot move out at all. If you are scared of going out and thinking you could get infected again, then sit on a chair with your back straight, lift your knee, and return to the ground. Do 15-20 repetitions initially, and then increase the count only if your body allows.

5. Standing workouts

Go for knee raise, leg raise, heel raise, side legs, and other exercises that do not increase your heart rate to a greater extent (Pixabay)

Don’t indulge in jumping exercises. Rather go for knee raise, leg raise, heel raise, side legs, and other exercises that do not increase your heart rate to a greater extent. These simple workouts could give you a sense of feeling that you have worked for the day and gradually help you get back to a healthy routine.

"Never hop into your previous workout regime immediately. Once you don’t allow proper rest to recover yourself, you will either face an injury or lose motivation to work out. It will take a longer time to get back to your fitness level and can be even worse," says Thakkar.