Pre-eclampsia is a serious health condition in women that can occur during pregnancy, typically after the 20th week and it is characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to other organ systems such as the liver and kidneys. Pre-eclampsia can lead to complications for both the mother and the unborn baby if left untreated.

Pre-eclampsia during pregnancy: Signs and symptoms, risk factors, when to see the doctor, prevention tips (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sathiya S, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Chennai, explained, “Gestational hypertension is development of high BP recorded first time in pregnancy where 2 reading are taken at an interval of 4-6 hours after 20 weeks of gestational period in a previously normotensive patient. Usually, this high BP recording gets back to normal value within 48 hours to 6 weeks post delivery. It is potentially dangerous in pregnancy and is termed as high risk pregnancy because it can cause detremental effects to both the mother and the fetus.”

When to see a doctor?

Dr Sathiya S revealed, “Pre-eclampsia is typically characterised by swelling of legs and presence of protein in urine. But again it makes it a little difficult for us to differentiate from a normal pregnancy where patients do have swelling of legs and hands due to retention of water. So a high BP recording and a Urine protein test are always confirmatory. Though the BP settles within 48hrs post-delivery for a few, there can be few instances where a patient with normal BP throughout pregnancy can suddenly have high BP values in her later months of pregnancy, during delivery or suddenly even after delivery. So a pregnancy even after delivery should be under proper monitoring.”

Symptoms and Signs:

BP more than 140/90mmHg

Swelling of legs that does not reduce even after rest

Weight gain by 0.5 to 1 kg in 2-3 days because of fluid retention and accumulation

Severe headaches

Less frequency of urination

Vomiting and pain in mid chest

Changes in vision like floaters or blurred vision

Few patients do not have any symptoms of pre-eclampsia. So it is important that high BP recorded once anytime during pregnancy after 20 weeks of gestation should come for regular checkup mainly for BP recording and Urine test.

Risk Factors:

Teenage pregnancy

Elderly pregnancy (above 35 years of age)

Interpregnancy gap is either very less (1 year) or more (10years)

History of pre-eclampsia in previous pregnancy

Carrying more than 1 fetus (twins or more)

Family history of pre-eclampia or hypertension

Overweight or Obesity

IVF pregnancies

History of diabetes in pregnancy

Prevention:

Dr Sathiya S concluded, “Preventive methods are though less it can be kept under control with a proper balanced salt restricted diet, physical exercise, regular BP checkups. Diet, lifestyle, physical activity changes are recommended in close consultation with your gynecologist.”