Pregnancy in times of Covid-19: Top myths busted

Planning a baby in the middle of a raging pandemic can have its own challenges but with proper guidance and support from your gyneacologist one can stay fit and avoid complications. There is no dearth of myths surrounding pregnancy and Covid-19 has added a few more to the list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While some may feel pregnancy could actually protect them from a Covid-19 infection, others are of the view that their pregnancy may be riddled with complications and it will be an unpleasant experience.

Dr Swati Gaikwad, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Pune debunks some of the myths surrounding Covid-19 and pregnancy.

Myth 1: You can't contract Covid if you are pregnant

Fact: Well, this statement is false and baseless. Covid doesn’t spare anyone. It can happen to children, pregnant women, and even the elderly population. It is a known fact that a pregnant woman’s immunity is low during pregnancy and she is susceptible to viral and bacterial infections. Pregnant women need to adhere to the protocol of masking, hand sanitizing, and social distancing. Also, they should get vaccinated and stay fit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Myth 2: Covid always leads to pregnancy complications

Fact: There is absolutely no evidence available about Covid causing any serious complications when it comes to pregnant women. It has also been advised to women to breastfeed their babies during pregnancy. There are no studies available to know whether the virus is transmitted from pregnant women to their babies. Pregnant women should wear a mask while breastfeeding the baby and sanitize their hands while handling the baby. Do not panic if you get infected with Covid, just seek immediate treatment.

Myth 3: Covid vaccine leads to changes in menstrual cycle

Fact: There have been various posts circulated on social media regarding the connection between Covid-19 and periods. If you are not pregnant and worried about the periods after getting vaccinated then you need to know that there is no association between the Covid vaccine and the menstrual cycle. There are no menstrual irregularities reported so far. The Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective for women. The vaccine will not shorten or increase the length of menstruation. No irregular menses cases have been recorded so far. So, be calm and just get your shot on an immediate basis.

Myth 4: Pregnant women can delay their vaccination

Fact: Pregnant women are at a higher risk of suffering from various allergies, diseases, and infections. Getting jabbed will help women to ensure they are safeguarded from Covid. So, get vaccinated and stay healthy and hearty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON