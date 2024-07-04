Pregnant Deepika Padukone aces Viparita Karani yoga pose, shares its benefits for expecting mothers; Ranveer responds

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share her 5-minute self-care routine during self-care month. Exercise is ingrained in her lifestyle as she regularly shares snippets of her workouts and yoga routines on her Instagram. She believes in the power of workout for very different reasons. She captioned it, "I love a good workout. I don’t work out to ‘look good’ but to ‘feel fit’.” The mom-to-be has always been vocal about self-care and is an enthusiastic mental health advocate. The 38-year-old actor shared a very simple routine, that she follows when she can’t fit in her workout. Deepika Padukone has taken the fitness bar higher with her new yoga asana.

Deepika’s go-to yoga asana

The five-minute routine is the simple Viparita Karani, a yoga pose meaning "inverted action" in Sanskrit. This yoga posture involves lying with your legs up against the wall. This rejuvenating yoga asana offers numerous benefits, including calming the nervous system and boosting the immune system, which are both crucial in today’s ever-hustling and stressful world.

Expecting moms can also try Viparita Karani with the support of cushion or pregnancy pillows. This exercise reduces pain in muscles and joints, a very common pregnancy discomfort. With a cushion on the back, there’s less pressure, making this exercise safer. It helps in better water retention and when they lift their legs for this exercise, it reduces swelling in their ankles. Although individuals with glaucoma and high blood pressure are advised not to try this yoga pose.

Benefits

Viparita Karani has countless benefits depending on the time of the day you practice this asana.

After you wake up:

Viparita Karani exercise is a great way to jumpstart your day with good energy. It stimulates lymphatic and glymphatic systems, strengthening the immunity system. You feel more agile and energetic as it promotes the flow the oxygenated blood towards your upper limbs. It also assists in detoxing and lymphatic drainage, aiding the body to flush out waste products. This exercise helps to stretch the hips and hamstrings, making you more flexible.

2. Before you go to sleep:

This exercise is absolutely perfect for unwinding after a long day as it calms down the body. It stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and improving digestion, which leads to better sleep quality. Viparita Karani also helps alleviate leg stiffness from a long day’s work, and you sleep better.

Viparita Karani or the leg-up-the-wall pose is an all-rounder yoga asana that you can introduce in your regular workout routine for a holistic well-being that calms you down, both mentally and physically. For a well-deserved, relaxation and rejuvenation, and a good start and end the day on a positive note, you need to try Viparita Karani. With improved sleep quality, good gut health, and immunity, you will see how stress-free your days have become.

Deepika's next projects

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, opposite to Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's action-packed cop movie Singham Again, as a fierce lady police officer. 2024 is an exciting year for her as she continues to dazzle on the silver screen with her mega-blockbuster hits. The actor has Bramhastra 2 and The intern in her kitty, continuing to trailblaze with her versatile roles.