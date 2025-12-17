Price Drop Alert: Get up to 50% off on sanitary pad brands like Whisper, Stayfree and Sofy for stress-free periods
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 01:00 pm IST
Save on sanitary pads and stock up to ensure hygienic, comfortable, and stress-free period care every month
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Whisper Bindazzz Nights 44 XXL Sanitary Pads, Upto 0% Leaks All Night Long, For Heavy Flow, Nearly 40% Longer with Wider Back, Active odor lock so you feel fresh, Disposable Wrapper View Details
|
₹413
|
|
|
everteen XXL Sanitary Napkin Pads with Cottony-Soft Top Layer for Women Enriched with Neem and Safflower, XX-Large, 320mm Pack of 40, View Details
|
₹224
|
|
|
Sofy AntiBacteria XL - 290mm | 48 Count pads | For Women Sanitary Pads | Keep Skin Dry | 6 Layer Deep Absorption | Herbal Shield | Hygiene & Herbs | X-Large View Details
|
₹308
|
|
|
Nua Ultra Safe| 30 Heavy Flow -XL+ | SUPER SAVER PACK | Leakproof & Toxic Free Sanitary Pad (Pack of 30) View Details
|
₹279
|
|
|
AZAH Sanitary Pads for Women XL [Pack of 15] 100% Rash-Free sanitary napkins | 3x More Absorption, Cottony Soft and Dry Top Cover for heavy Flow | Toxin Free, Locks Odour, Leak-Proof View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
PEESAFE Ultra Thin Sanitary Pad For Women | 30 Pads- 14 XL Pads + 16 XXL Pad For Rash Free Periods | Cottony Soft Sanitary Napkins For Ultra Comfort | Dual Wings | Toxin Free | Extra Long View Details
|
₹277
|
|
|
NIINE Dry Comfort Ultra Thin XL+ Sanitary Napkins for Heavy Flow (Pack of 1)50 Pads|320mm Long| Suitable for Heavy Flow|Faster Absorption |Prevents Wetness & Leakage Free Biodegradable disposable bags View Details
|
₹353
|
|
|
Stayfree Dry Max All Night XXl Dry Cover Sanitary Pads For Women With Wings, 42 Pieces Pack Of 1 View Details
|
₹445
|
|
