Price drop on New Balance shoes: Soothe your soles with these top 8 picks; Stay fit and active

If you're walking for heart health, jogging to clear your mind, or hitting the trails to boost endurance; your shoes make all the difference. The latest price drop on New Balance sneakers means now's the perfect time to upgrade your step and support your active lifestyle. Known for their cushioned comfort, breathable build, and performance-focused design, these sneakers are built to keep you on your feet, literally and metaphorically.

Top 8 New Balance shoes to add to your collection now:

Slip into comfort and stride into better health with the New Balance Women’s 460 Sneakers. Designed for women who prioritise movement, these sneakers feature breathable mesh uppers and soft cushioned midsoles that provide day-long comfort. Their supportive structure promotes proper foot alignment, helping reduce fatigue and improve posture.

Why it’s great for wellness: Perfect for light jogging or brisk walks, the 460 promotes cardiovascular health, boosts mood, and keeps joints active without strain.

The classic, no-fuss New Balance 500 sneakers are built for everyday movement—because wellness is a lifestyle. These unisex sneakers deliver a sleek silhouette, a padded footbed, and shock-absorbing soles that cushion every step. Ideal for commuters, casual walkers, or anyone on their feet all day, they offer the kind of support that makes you want to move more.

Why it’s great for wellness: Encourages daily low-intensity activity, which has proven benefits for metabolism, energy levels, and long-term heart health.

Blending heritage style with cutting-edge comfort, the New Balance 327 sneakers are as fashionable as they are functional. Their lightweight design and grippy outsole provide excellent control, making them a great companion for walking workouts or treadmill sessions. The roomy fit also reduces pressure points, enhancing foot comfort during long hours.

Why it’s great for wellness: Makes movement stylish and comfortable—encouraging consistency in your fitness routine, even if it’s just a walk to the café.

Take your wellness off-road with the Men’s Nitrel Sneaker from New Balance. Designed for trail running and hiking, it combines a rugged outsole with a cushioned, breathable interior that adapts to outdoor terrain. It’s a performance-first shoe made for those who recharge in nature.

Why it’s great for wellness: Nature walks and trail hikes reduce stress hormones and boost mental health. The Nitrel keeps your feet stable and supported every step of the way.

Step into the great outdoors with confidence in the Women’s Nitrel Sneaker. Built for versatile use, this shoe features trail-specific traction, a flexible yet sturdy midsole, and breathable upper materials for comfort during long walks or light jogs. It’s your ticket to outdoor fitness that feels fun and freeing.

Why it’s great for wellness: Supports multi-surface activity, which engages different muscle groups, improves agility, and refreshes your mind.

Built for the urban jungle or the mountain trail, the New Balance Men’s Nitrel Sneaker balances performance with comfort. Its grippy sole gives you the freedom to run, hike, or explore without slipping, while the cushioned footbed supports endurance. Great for people who like variety in their workouts or commute on foot.

Why it’s great for wellness: Variety in movement helps improve balance, muscle coordination, and brain function.

The Women’s 327 sneaker fuses retro design with modern-day support, giving you a shoe that works hard and looks good doing it. With a lightweight feel, reinforced heel, and ultra-flexible sole, this pair is ideal for long strolls, casual biking, or quick on-foot errands.

Why it’s great for wellness: Keeps you comfortable and active without compromising on style—perfect for wellness on-the-go.

For those who live in motion, the 720 Unisex Sneaker delivers vintage charm and modern comfort. This everyday classic offers lightweight support, soft interiors, and a wear-anywhere appeal that fits into any active lifestyle.

Why it’s great for wellness: Encourages consistent movement throughout your day—whether it’s walking to meetings or pacing through calls.

Every step you take affects your entire body; from your ankles and knees to your back. That’s why New Balance doesn’t just make sneakers; it designs orthopedic-forward, biomechanically balanced footwear built for real-life movement. If you're battling flat feet, joint pain, or poor posture, these sneakers offer targeted support through cushioned midsoles, shock-absorbing heels, and arch-cradling insoles. Now with prices dropped, it’s the perfect opportunity to swap out your worn-out shoes and upgrade to a health-first sneaker that cares for your body while you move through life.

How do New Balance shoes support foot health? They offer contoured footbeds, superior arch support, and cushioning technology that align with your foot's natural shape—minimising fatigue and promoting healthy walking posture.

Are these shoes recommended for older adults or beginners getting into walking? Yes! Their lightweight build, extra grip, and orthopedic support make them ideal for fitness beginners, older adults, and anyone prioritising comfort without compromising performance.

Do these shoes improve posture or reduce joint pain? Absolutely. The shock-absorbing midsoles and stabilising heel counters reduce the stress on knees and lower back, aiding posture and comfort during long wear.

Are New Balance shoes good for people with flat feet or plantar fasciitis? Yes. Models like the 460 and Nitrel series offer structured soles and added heel support, which help relieve pressure for people with flat arches or heel pain.

