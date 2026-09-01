Psychiatrist Dr Deeksha Rohilla says maternal mental health is real and explains the hidden struggles of new moms

Women experience incredible, life-changing transformations throughout their lives. One such magnificent journey is through their pregnancy. To describe this complex physical and emotional journey, Dana Raphael coined the term matrescence in the early 1970s. While our understanding of the physical aspects of this journey has advanced significantly, our understanding of the mental health dimension still lags.

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"Maternal mental health refers to a mother’s emotional and social well-being during pregnancy and after childbirth. According to the World Health Organization, 10% of pregnant women and 13% of new mothers experience a mental health disorder. Despite this, it is often an overlooked aspect of maternal care. Women are unlikely to seek help for their concerns. They tend to prioritize family over self," Psychiatrist Dr Deeksha Rohilla, Lilavati Hospital and Research Center, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

Stigma around mental illness further impedes new mothers from seeking help. Many hide their struggles for fear of being deemed an unfit mother. "What most do not recognize is the impact of maternal mental health on the health and well-being of the child and family," says the expert. Unwell mothers often struggle to bond with their child, impacting breastfeeding, causing attachment issues in the child, and delaying psychological growth.

Is it normal to feel nervous as a first-time mom?

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The journey of matrescence begins with the planning of pregnancy. This is where your inner journey starts. Worries and apprehensions around pregnancy and motherhood are natural. Taking time to understand what lies ahead is beneficial. "Emotional readiness, developing support systems, and healthy lifestyle practices can go a long way," says the doctor. Avoiding information overload, especially online, is especially important today. The period from conception till delivery is shaped by changing hormones, evolving family roles, lifestyle adjustments, and changes in body image. This can be emotionally taxing.

I am 34 weeks pregnant and feeling depressed. Is this normal?

Experiencing mood swings, irritability, and crying spells is common in this phase. Worries about the future, being a ‘good enough mother’, and the child’s wellbeing can surface. Maternal mental disorders like prenatal anxiety and depression can occur during this period. "These are characterised by persistent sadness, crying, hopelessness, excessive worry and withdrawal from loved ones", explains the expert. Take time to rest, socialize, and do activities you enjoy. While attending your regular antenatal classes, do talk about your mental well-being.

How to reduce labor pain before delivery?

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{{^usCountry}} Just like the female body starts preparing early for birth by having false labor pains, emotional preparation should also start early. Prepare yourself mentally for the process over time. Talk to your doctor about pain management and birth options. Being flexible in planning at this stage can ease anxiety. "Talking with your support system about your fears, concerns, expectations, and experiences can provide much-needed reassurance," says the psychiatrist. Continue your regular lifestyle practices, including exercise, work, and socialization, without overexerting yourself. Additionally, grounding exercises and mindfulness can help calm the wavering mind during this high-pressure phase. Why is postpartum called the 4th trimester? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Just like the female body starts preparing early for birth by having false labor pains, emotional preparation should also start early. Prepare yourself mentally for the process over time. Talk to your doctor about pain management and birth options. Being flexible in planning at this stage can ease anxiety. "Talking with your support system about your fears, concerns, expectations, and experiences can provide much-needed reassurance," says the psychiatrist. Continue your regular lifestyle practices, including exercise, work, and socialization, without overexerting yourself. Additionally, grounding exercises and mindfulness can help calm the wavering mind during this high-pressure phase. Why is postpartum called the 4th trimester? {{/usCountry}}

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The postpartum period, or the first year after delivery, also referred to as the fourth trimester, opens a whole new world of joys and transformative hurdles. The mother takes on increased responsibility for the newborn while still recovering physically. "Breastfeeding, sleep deprivation, and lack of time for self-care can all lead to maternal exhaustion," says Dr Rohilla. While anxieties around doing things right and the child’s welfare are common, many maternal mental health disorders can develop in this phase.

Is crying a common symptom of the baby blues?

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The most common mental health condition faced by up to 80% of new mothers is baby blues, characterized by crying spells, mood swings, and feeling overwhelmed due to the changes in their lives. This usually gets better with time. At times, it becomes longer and more intense, involving profound sadness, disinterest, and disconnection from everyone. Some new moms may start neglecting the baby.

Postpartum depression

In rare cases, odd behaviors and thought patterns can develop, warranting urgent medical attention. "Other anxiety or obsessive patterns can also develop where mothers don’t permit family, including the father, to touch the baby, out of fear of losing them," says the doctor. These conditions are treatable with medications, and one should always consult a doctor.

As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child

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Being practical and open to accepting help when needed will make your journey more fulfilling. "Pregnancy and the postpartum period may pass quickly, but motherhood is a lifelong journey," says the doctor. Recognizing your own struggles and seeking support when needed can foster a healthy bond with your child, one that will last for years to come and lay the foundation for your child’s well-being.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)