Psychiatrist reveals the dangers of vaping that could lead to teen addiction

For many teenagers today, substance use does not feel dangerous. It is rather an ordinary experience. A slim vape waspassed around after school. A gummy shared during a sleepover. None of it resembles the warning-filled images adults grew up with. Why does this shift matter? When substances stop looking risky, they stop triggering caution. To mark the Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Treatment Month, a psychiatrist warns that teenagers often do not realise how quickly these experiments can shape habits and coping patterns. Why do teenagers get addicted to vaping? How does vaping affect teenagers' mental health? (Shutterstock)

Why do many teens start using substances? Adolescence is an emotionally intense phase. Feelings arrive quickly and loudly, while the ability to regulate them is still developing. “Vapes and edibles slide easily into this space because they promise something immediate: calm, confidence, or escape”, Dr Shorouq Motwani, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

Several trends are driving their appeal: Familiarity: Gummies look like sweets. Discretion: No immediate untoward consequences Social safety: In the initial stages of use, they are used in groups till the substance becomes habitual Digital culture: Online content normalises use while minimising harm. For many teens, trying these substances feels less like rebellion and more like participation.

Why do teenagers start vaping? Vaping is often the first step, driven by curiosity, social sharing, group dynamics, or simply by the flavours available. “It rarely begins with the intention to use nicotine regularly”, says the doctor. Since there is no smoke or strong smell, the behaviour repeats easily and often goes unnoticed.

Nicotine exposure during adolescence is harmful and can, among other things, increase anxiety and irritability, and interfere with concentration and memory. “It can also create strong cravings that are hard to explain or understand”, says the expert. What is concerning is how quickly this “occasional” use becomes routine later.

Use of edibles in teens Edibles are food or drink products infused with cannabis, designed for oral consumption. They offer a discreet way to experience effects like relaxation or euphoria without smoking. Common forms include gummies, chocolates, and baked goods. Edibles deliver cannabinoids (like THC or CBD) through the digestive system, resulting in longer-lasting but slower-acting effects compared to inhaled cannabis.

Edibles carry a different risk. Since they take effect slowly, they can cause teenagers to consume more than intended. When the effects kick in, they feel too overwhelming.

Teens may describe feeling: Sudden panic or racing thoughts

Loss of control over emotions

Afraid or detached without understanding why Even after the effects wear off, teens may continue to experience a lingering emotional fog and difficulty focusing, which can affect school and daily life.

What are the risk factors of gateway drugs? Gateway drugs are substances like alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana. Using these, especially during adolescence, can make it more likely for someone to try more dangerous drugs later on, such as cocaine or heroin.

The danger of gateway substances is not merely physical. Early exposure sends the brain an important message that discomfort, boredom, or anxiety can be easily managed with a substance that uplifts mood almost instantly. “Over time, this increases the likelihood of dependence on substances during emotional distress or difficulty tolerating even slight discomfort”, says the psychiatrist. It also increases the risk of experimentation with even stronger substances later. The shift happens gradually, rarely making an announcement that anyone notices.

How do you know if your child is hiding something? Changes appear quietly, but observant parents can sense something wrong.

Some signs that are usually seen include: The teenager is becoming socially withdrawn or irritable.

Sudden secrecy around routines or friendships

Sleep disturbances or waning interest in academic learning

Missing medications without a clear explanation These signs can easily get overlooked because they resemble normal teenage behaviour.

Why does connection matter more than control? Fear-based reactions often close doors. Teenagers are more likely to open up when conversations feel curious rather than accusatory. Clear boundaries, paired with genuine listening, create safety. “Today’s gateway substances do not look dangerous, and that is precisely why they matter”, says Dr Motwani. For parents, paying attention is not about avoiding panic situations. It is about noticing when their teen quietly begins to rely on chemicals to cope, and offering support before habits harden into dependence.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)