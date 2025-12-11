Pulmonologist says patient landed in emergency after mixing 2 toilet cleaners at home: ‘One wrong mix can permanently…’

We all use bleach or acid-based cleaning agents to sanitise our bathrooms. But did you know one simple mistake while using them could damage your lungs and harm your health severely? The fumes produced chlorine gas, which triggered Reactive Airway Dysfunction Syndrome (RADS) — a severe irritation and spasm of the airways. (Freepik)

Also Read | Husband charged with murder of wife and ex Miss Switzerland finalist whose remains he allegedly 'pureed' in blender

According to Dr Ankit Bhatia, a pulmonologist with expertise in respiratory disorders and critical care, one of his patients landed in the emergency department because she made the mistake of mixing cleaning agents while cleaning the bathroom: She mixed red Harpic with blue Harpic.

Can mixing cleaners damage your lungs?

Dr Bhatia posted the Instagram Reel on December 8 with the caption, “A patient landed in our emergency today after mixing two toilet cleaners at home. One wrong mix can permanently injure your lungs.”

According to the pulmonologist, the shocking incident happened when the patient was cleaning her bathroom. The moment she mixed the two cleaners, red Harpic and blue Harpic, toxic fumes filled the space. The fumes produced chlorine gas, which triggered Reactive Airway Dysfunction Syndrome (RADS) — a severe irritation and spasm of the airways.

Beware if you have asthma or have allergies

“Within minutes, she became breathless and collapsed, and was brought to the emergency. When you mix toilet cleaner, acid, and bleach, toxic gases are released,” Dr Bhatia shared.

According to Dr Bhatia, these gases can damage your lungs and airways, especially if you have allergies or asthma

He cautioned that while you are cleaning the bathroom with certain reactive agents, there are three things one should always remember:

1. Never mix Harpic with bleach, acids, or other cleaners.

2. Use only ONE product at a time.

3. Always ventilate your washroom.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, chlorine gas reacts with the water to form hydrochloric and hypochlorous acids, which may cause a variety of symptoms as a function of the severity of exposure, including inflammation, tearing, respiratory tract irritation, mild mucous membrane irritation, and nausea.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.