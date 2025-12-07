Bengaluru pulmonologist shares 6 tips for expecting mothers to protect their health amid high pollution in urban cities

Pollution levels in urban cities are rising at an alarming rate, and with no immediate respite in sight, vulnerable groups who face a higher risk of complications need to be extra cautious. Pregnant mothers are especially susceptible, since polluted air can negatively impact the body in multiple ways and even adversely influence the baby's development. So it becomes important for pregnant women to take practical steps to safeguard their health and their baby's well-being. Air pollution is a big health crisis for pregnant mothers. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

ALSO READ: Obstetrician names 5 nutrients pregnant mothers cannot miss out on to reduce the risks of congenital heart issues

To understand what practical steps expecting mothers can take, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Pavan Yadav, director and senior consultant - interventional pulmonology, lung transplantation and sleep medicine, KIMS Hospitals (Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences), Bengaluru.

He shared that poor air quality is a genuine health concern during pregnancy.

“When the air around us turns hazy, and the AQI shoots up, most of us feel irritation in our throats and eyes. But for expecting mothers, the impact is far more serious. Polluted air can disturb normal breathing, raise stress levels in the body, and even affect the baby’s growth,” Dr Yadav added.

The pulmonologist also highlighted some warning signs that may require medical attention, saying, "Most importantly, pregnant women should not ignore new breathlessness, fatigue or persistent cough during high pollution phases. A quick medical review ensures everything is normal.”

The pulmonologist listed out these 6 tips for expecting mothers, which will aid in protecting them and their baby's health amid pollution:

1. Stay indoors

Pregnant women should stay indoors during the worst pollution hours, which are usually early mornings and late evenings.

That’s when the smog settles low, and the fine dust particles are at their peak.

Checking AQI apps before stepping is important.

2. Install air purifiers

Add air purifiers inside your homes.

It is advisable to have air purifiers inside the home.

Air purifiers with HEPA filters, if available, can reduce dust and smoke particles floating around.

On slightly better days, opening windows for a short while allows fresh air to circulate.

3. Use N95 masks

If stepping outside is unavoidable, use a well-fitted N95 mask. Regular cloth or surgical masks do not filter the tiny PM2.5 particles, which cause most harm.

It may feel a little uncomfortable, but it protects both mother and baby from unnecessary exposure.

4. Avoid second-hand smoke

Stay away from scented candles, avoid incense sticks, room fresheners, strong chemical cleaners, and unnecessary cleaning sprays, as this only adds to the pollution load.

Avoiding these products can prevent extra chemicals from entering the air.

Keeping the home smoke-free and switching to a milder cleaning agent is a wise move.

5. Healthy lifestyle

Eat healthy by including fresh veggies in your diet. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Good hydration and simple, homemade food that is rich in leafy vegetables, nuts and dals, and having fruits help the body fight the stress caused by pollution.

6. Stay active indoors

Stay indoors and do yoga.(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

It is advisable to do light indoor activity, like stretching, prenatal yoga or walking inside the house, on days when the air outside is visibly dusty.

So in the end, both the maternal and fetal health can be safeguarded by adopting mindful and intentional measures, ensuring a safer and healthier pregnancy despite terrible pollution levels.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.