Want healthy lungs? Doctor shares 3 daily habits he follows to protect and support lung health

When it comes to lung health, most advice stops at "don't smoke" or "avoid pollution" - but protecting your lungs goes far beyond what you 'don't' do. From how much you move and breathe to how well you support your gut, simple daily habits can actively strengthen lung function and build long-term respiratory resilience.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine specialist, has shared three simple daily habits he follows to actively support and protect his lung health. In an Instagram video shared on December 8, the physician highlights, “Daily movement, better breathing habits, and supporting the gut-lung axis can all strengthen long-term lung health. A healthier gut helps support healthy immune signaling in the lungs so they can function at their best.”

Daily cardio

Dr Sood highlights the importance of daily cardio, noting that it not only supports heart health but also strengthens the lungs and improves overall endurance. He points out, “Even just 20 to 30 minutes of walking, cycling, or light jogging helps increase lung capacity, strengthens the diaphragm, and improves how your airways clear both mucus and pollutants.”

Breathing training

Dr Sood also practises regular breathing training, which helps regulate oxygen levels, improve lung capacity and enhance overall respiratory efficiency. He explains, “Slow nasal breathing, deep inhalations, and even basic box breathing help expand lung volume, improve CO2 tolerance, and reduce airway reactivity, especially during stress or exercise.”

Supporting gut-lung axis

According to Dr Sood, the gut microbiome does far more than aid digestion and regulate bowel movements - it influences the functioning of most major organs, and that includes the gut-lung axis. He explains, “Your gut microbiome plays a bigger role in respiratory health than most people realise. A healthier gut can support balanced inflammation and better airway resilience.” For added benefit, he recommends taking probiotic supplements that are clinically designed to target the gut-lung axis, to support airway inflammation and overall respiratory function.

