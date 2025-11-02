Pulmonologist suggests 8 essentials to keep your lungs healthy during winter and pollution season

The November air already feels heavy with smog and pollution. This change in season after the festive period can pose a real challenge for your lungs. The combination of dropping temperatures and rising pollution levels, including smog, smoke, and indoor allergens, can make breathing a struggle. Cold air tends to constrict the airways, while pollutants irritate the respiratory system, increasing the risk of coughs, congestion, and long-term lung issues. According to Kanpur-based pulmonologist Dr Sandeep Katiyar of Apollo Spectra Hospital, small lifestyle changes and the right preventive measures can make a significant difference in maintaining lung health during this season. From adjusting daily routines to using tools that reduce exposure to harmful particles, proactive steps can keep your airways clear and your respiratory system resilient. Breathe easy this winter: 8 expert tips to protect your lungs from cold and pollution. (Adobe)

How to keep your lungs healthy

Dr Katiyar suggests the following essentials to protect your lungs during winter and high-pollution days.

1. Air purifier with HEPA filter

An air purifier equipped with a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter becomes indispensable during such times, as suggested by Dr Katiyar. An individual should always choose a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter because it is a type of filter designed to trap around 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, smoke, and pollen. With homes sealed for warmth, pollutants accumulate indoors, making purification essential.

Key benefits:

It can alleviate asthma symptoms and improve lung function in individuals with respiratory conditions, as reported by the Author manuscript journal.

Lowers fine particulate matter (PM2.5) indoors

Supports cardiovascular health by reducing pollution impact

Ideal for bedrooms and living areas, it ensures cleaner, breathable air even during periods of peak pollution.

N95 and KN95 masks for filtration

A high-grade respirator mask designed to filter out fine airborne particles like PM2.5 and smoke—ideal for cold, polluted conditions when breathing demands extra protection. They provide protection not only against pollution but also against the cold air that can trigger bronchospasms in sensitive individuals. An individual should always have a snug fit over the nose and chin, as suggested by Dr Katiyar.

Key benefits:

Studies show that N95 masks achieve filtration of approximately 95% for particles of approximately 0.3 μm, significantly outperforming cloth or surgical masks, as reported by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

In indoor settings, consistent use of N95/KN95 masks was associated with substantially lower infection risks.

Indoor plants that purify air

Plants like peace lilies, snake plants, and areca palms naturally absorb toxins and release oxygen, improving indoor air quality. They’re especially useful during winter, when windows are often closed. Avoid overwatering to prevent mould.

Key benefits:

While plants alone aren’t a substitute for ventilation, several reviews suggest they support respiratory ease and reduce stress when paired with air-quality measures, as reported by the Environmental Science and Pollution Research International.

Studies have found that snake plants and peace lilies significantly reduce indoor levels of benzene and formaldehyde under controlled conditions.

Steam inhalation and humidifiers

Adding moisture to the air through steam inhalation or using a humidifier keeps the airways hydrated, eases nasal congestion, and reduces throat irritation — especially during dry winter months. Maintain indoor humidity between 40–60% for best results, as suggested by pulmonologist Dr Katiyar.

Key benefits:

Maintains moisture in the nasal passages and throat, reducing dryness and irritation.

Helps clear nasal passages, making breathing easier during colds or allergies.

Regular ventilation

Pulmonologist Dr Sandeep Katiyar suggests that opening windows for 10-15 minutes daily helps remove pollutants present inside and refreshes the oxygen level as well. The main key to the same is timing – do it during midday when the outdoor air quality is much better, as suggested by Dr Katiyar.

Key benefits:

Regular ventilation helps remove indoor pollutants, reducing the risk of respiratory issues as reported by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Fresh air circulation can alleviate stuffiness, leading to a more comfortable living environment.

Avoid incense, candles and room fresheners

Pulmonologist Dr Katiyar tells Health Shots that many people overlook the fact that scented candles and incense sticks can degrade indoor air quality. He says they release high levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which may irritate airways and worsen respiratory health. Instead, opt for natural essential oil diffusers and ensure proper ventilation to keep your indoor air clean and safe, as suggested by Dr Katiyar.

Key benefits:

Decreases indoor particulate matter and pollutants, supporting lung health, as reported by ScienceDirect.

Lower exposure to VOCs helps prevent coughing, wheezing, and throat irritation

Warm fluids and a balanced diet

Keeping the body well-hydrated thins mucus, helping the lungs flush out pollutants effectively. Consuming warm water, herbal teas, or soups enhances this effect. Pulmonologist Dr Sandeep Katiyar also recommends adding antioxidant-rich foods, such as citrus fruits, ginger, turmeric, and leafy greens, to your diet to boost respiratory immunity and combat inflammation, thereby supporting healthier lung function.

Key benefits:

Proper hydration thins mucus, aiding in its expulsion and reducing the risk of respiratory infections, as reported American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Nutrients found in foods like citrus fruits and leafy greens support the immune system, enhancing the body's ability to fight off respiratory infections.

Annual lung health check-up

Prevention is always better than a cure. Regular lung function tests, such as spirometry or comprehensive lung health screenings, help detect potential issues early. According to Dr Sandeep Katiyar, individuals living in high-pollution areas or those with a history of respiratory conditions should schedule annual check-ups with a pulmonologist to ensure timely management and protection of their lung health.

Key benefits:

Early detection of chronic respiratory diseases improves long-term outcomes.

Routine check-ups in high-pollution zones reduce the risk of undiagnosed COPD and asthma.

Safe winter breathing is possible with mindful steps, maintaining clean indoor air, staying hydrated, and seeking timely medical advice. Consistency in these habits can significantly reduce respiratory distress during cold and polluted months. As Dr Katiyar emphasises, the battle against winter pollution begins at home. Taking charge of your air and health today ensures stronger lungs tomorrow.

Why is winter considered a difficult season for lung health? Cold air constricts airways and worsens breathing issues, while increased pollution and indoor smoke raise the risk of respiratory discomfort.

How do air purifiers help during the pollution season? Air purifiers with HEPA filters trap harmful particles, such as dust, smoke, and pollen, thereby improving indoor air quality and reducing lung strain.

What role does hydration play in lung health? Drinking warm fluids and herbal teas helps keep mucus thin, allowing the lungs to clear pollutants and reduce irritation.

Should healthy individuals also get lung check-ups in winter? Yes. An annual spirometry test or lung screening helps detect early signs of respiratory stress, especially for those living in polluted areas.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.