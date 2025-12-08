Nutrition experts suggest top 7 lung-cleansing food to protect yourself from pollution and smog

Pollution can hit some people harder. If persistent cough or other respiratory symptoms trouble you year after year due to poor Air Quality India (AQI), a proper diet with lung-cleansing foods may offer additional protection. Experts suggest top lung cleansing food to help your lungs from getting affected from smog(Freepik)

According to PubMed Central, exposure to atmospheric toxins increases the risk of respiratory disorders such as bronchitis and asthma. How do the fine particles or high AQI affect the lungs? Fine particulate matter, such as PM2.5, penetrates deep into the small airways of the lungs. This can trigger inflammation, irritate lung tissue, and contribute to long-term lung disease, says the National Library of Medicine.

Lung-cleansing foods for protection

During smog season, your lungs are constantly exposed to harmful pollutants, which can trigger coughing, breathlessness, throat irritation, and worsen asthma. Bharathi Kumar, a nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, tells Health Shots: "While food cannot ‘clean’ the lungs in a medical sense, certain nutrient-rich foods help reduce inflammation, strengthen the respiratory system, and support your body’s natural detoxification processes. Including these foods daily can make your lungs more resilient against pollution."

1. Turmeric

This particular spice is rich in curcumin. Beyond its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, it protects lung tissues from oxidative stress caused by pollution, says the nutritionist. PubMed says curcumin could slow lung cancer progression related to chronic inflammation (for example, in COPD) by reducing inflammatory cell infiltration and growth, though human data is still limited.

2. Ginger

This contains bioactive compounds like gingerols and shogaols. With the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, the intake of ginger helps to reduce inflammation. The National Library of Medicine suggests, "Ginger can treat acute airway smooth muscle contraction and lung inflammation."

Dr Archana Batra, a dietician and a certified diabetes educator, states: "Use of ginger may reduce coughing."

3. Tulsi

Also known as Holy Basil, Tulsi has antimicrobial and immune-boosting properties. This supports the lungs in clearing pollutants and soothes the respiratory tract. It is recommended that Tulsi is avoided by people on blood thinners, those with diabetes, or those with low thyroxine levels.

4. Jaggery

Jaggery acts as a natural cleanser, which expels dust, smoke, and micro-particles from the respiratory tract, says Dr Batra. A word of caution: people with diabetes, obesity, or high blood sugar should avoid or limit jaggery due to its high sugar content.

5. Citrus fruits

Vitamin c rich fruits like oranges, lemons, kiwis, and amla help in reducing oxidative damage from smog and strengthen immunity. Dr Batra says food items rich in this particular kind of vitamin help in fighting smog-triggered respiratory infections.

6. Fatty fish and omega-3 sources

These fight inflammation, says the dietician. Salmon, flaxseeds, walnuts, and chia seeds are some of its sources. It reduces inflammation and supports healthy lung function. Higher omega-3 fatty acid levels generally correlate with higher lung function, but evidence from randomized trials is limited and causal inference is lacking.

As per the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, the side effects of omega-3 supplements are usually mild. They include unpleasant taste, bad breath, bad-smelling sweat, headache, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as heartburn, nausea, and diarrhea.

7. Moringa and green tea

Both these improve blood circulation and support lung functioning with the help of its compounds like quercetin and chlorophyll. Drinking more than 8-10 cups daily is not generally advised due to the high caffeine content, which could lead to side effects like anxiety, irritability, and sleep issues.

How to eat these and at what time?

Morning (Empty Stomach / Early Morning)

Warm water + turmeric + black pepper

1–2 tulsi leaves

1 tsp honey in warm water

Amla juice or 1 whole amla

Ginger tea or green tea

Why: Best time for absorption and clearing mucus accumulated overnight.

Breakfast

Add flaxseeds or walnuts to oats/smoothies.

flaxseeds or walnuts to oats/smoothies. Add citrus fruits like orange or sweet lime.

Vegetable juice with carrot, beetroot & a piece of ginger.

Mid-Morning

Pomegranate or another seasonal citrus fruit.

Lunch

Add moringa leaves to dal, sabzi, or soups.

Add garlic to sabzi, dal, or chutney.

Evening

Ginger- tulsi tea to clear the throat and reduce irritation.

tulsi tea to clear the throat and reduce irritation. Warm soups (veg/chicken/bone broth).

Night

A small piece of jaggery after dinner to aid lung cleansing.

Golden milk (turmeric + pepper + warm milk) if you tolerate dairy.

Lifestyle changes that matter

As food items alone cannot cure the lung problem or prevent it from getting damaged due to smog or pollution, lifestyle plays an equal role. As per the American Lung Association:

Limit outdoor outings

Keep windows and doors closed

Use the right mask. As per the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology emphasizes the use of N95 face masks to reduce PM2.5 penetration by up to 95% in real-world urban conditions.

Indoor Air and Environmental Science and Technology suggest the use of air purifiers with HEPA filters reduces indoor PM2.5 by 50–80%.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)