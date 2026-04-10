Quote of the day by Anant Ambani: ‘There are many people in more pain than me hence I am grateful to God for everything’
On Anant Ambani's birthday, we look back at his words that highlight the importance of gratitude in the face of suffering and the power of a supportive family.
April 10 marks the birthday of Anant Ambani, and to commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day reflects his deeply personal outlook on resilience, gratitude, and the power of family. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant has often stayed away from the spotlight, but in recent times, he has opened up about his health journey and personal struggles.
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In a candid interview with India Today ahead of his February 2024 pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, he spoke about battling severe health challenges, including obesity since childhood, and how his wife Radhika Merchant and his family stood firmly by his side. Their unwavering support, he shared, became his greatest source of strength through his journey.
What Anant Ambani said
Reflecting on his journey, Anant Ambani shared:{{/usCountry}}
Reflecting on his journey, Anant Ambani shared:{{/usCountry}}
“They (his family) always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip, but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance.”{{/usCountry}}
“They (his family) always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip, but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance.”{{/usCountry}}
What Anant Ambani’s quote means{{/usCountry}}
What Anant Ambani’s quote means{{/usCountry}}
At its core, Anant Ambani’s words reflect a powerful mindset shaped by perspective and resilience. His acknowledgement that “there are many people in more pain” highlights the strength that can come from gratitude – even in the face of personal struggle. When one shifts focus from their own hardships to a broader understanding of suffering, it often fosters humility and emotional endurance.
Equally striking is his refusal to be weighed down by public opinion. In an age where scrutiny and judgment can feel relentless, his stance of not paying attention to “what anyone says” highlights the importance of prioritising inner peace over external noise. For the Reliance Industries heir, this strength is rooted in the unwavering support of his family and Radhika – people who truly matter.
Why Anant Ambani’s words are relevant today
In today’s fast-paced, hyper-connected world, where comparison and criticism are constant, Anant’s perspective feels especially relevant. Many people grapple with invisible struggles – be it physical health, mental wellbeing, or societal pressure – while also navigating the weight of others’ opinions. His words serve as a reminder to focus on what truly matters: the people who stand by us, the resilience we build within, and the gratitude we cultivate despite challenges.
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