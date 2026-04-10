Quote of the day by Anant Ambani: ‘There are many people in more pain than me hence I am grateful to God for everything’

April 10 marks the birthday of Anant Ambani, and to commemorate the occasion, today’s quote of the day reflects his deeply personal outlook on resilience, gratitude, and the power of family. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Anant has often stayed away from the spotlight, but in recent times, he has opened up about his health journey and personal struggles.

Radhika Merchant was Anant Ambani's rock during his health-related struggles.

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In a candid interview with India Today ahead of his February 2024 pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, he spoke about battling severe health challenges, including obesity since childhood, and how his wife Radhika Merchant and his family stood firmly by his side. Their unwavering support, he shared, became his greatest source of strength through his journey.

What Anant Ambani said

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on his journey, Anant Ambani shared: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on his journey, Anant Ambani shared: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “They (his family) always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip, but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They (his family) always told me to not give up and keep fighting, especially for someone who has battled health issues since childhood. There are many people in more pain than me, hence I am grateful to God for everything. I have never paid attention to anything anyone says. It’s their job to gossip, but for me, my family and their support is of the utmost importance.” {{/usCountry}}

Anant Ambani talked about his family's support which kept him strong throughout his health journey. (PTI)

{{^usCountry}} What Anant Ambani’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Anant Ambani’s quote means {{/usCountry}}

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At its core, Anant Ambani’s words reflect a powerful mindset shaped by perspective and resilience. His acknowledgement that “there are many people in more pain” highlights the strength that can come from gratitude – even in the face of personal struggle. When one shifts focus from their own hardships to a broader understanding of suffering, it often fosters humility and emotional endurance.

Equally striking is his refusal to be weighed down by public opinion. In an age where scrutiny and judgment can feel relentless, his stance of not paying attention to “what anyone says” highlights the importance of prioritising inner peace over external noise. For the Reliance Industries heir, this strength is rooted in the unwavering support of his family and Radhika – people who truly matter.

Why Anant Ambani’s words are relevant today

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In today’s fast-paced, hyper-connected world, where comparison and criticism are constant, Anant’s perspective feels especially relevant. Many people grapple with invisible struggles – be it physical health, mental wellbeing, or societal pressure – while also navigating the weight of others’ opinions. His words serve as a reminder to focus on what truly matters: the people who stand by us, the resilience we build within, and the gratitude we cultivate despite challenges.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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