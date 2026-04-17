Are X-ray scans really harmful? Radiologist debunks 5 health-related myths fuelled by social media

In today’s digital era, access to health information has never been easier – but neither has the spread of misinformation. From viral reels to frequently forwarded messages, many widely accepted health beliefs are either misleading or outright incorrect, and in some cases, potentially dangerous. Doctors point out that their role now extends beyond treatment to also addressing the misconceptions patients often bring with them.

It is important to pay attention when your body gives signals, and cut through the noise of misconceptions.(Unsplash)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Bimalpreet Mohan – director and chief radiologist at Capital Health Clinic in Hauz Khas, New Delhi – who explains, “Relying on popular advice instead of medical evidence can not only delay timely diagnosis but also make treatment more complicated. Over time, such practices may result in missed warning signs, inappropriate care, and preventable health issues. In a world that moves quickly, pausing to cross-check health information with reliable, expert-backed sources is more crucial than ever.” He debunks 5 common health-related misconceptions.

Myth 1: “If I feel fine, I don’t need any tests”

Reality: Many conditions develop silently

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Mohan, several health issues – including fatty liver, early-stage tumours and even hormonal imbalances – do not show symptoms in the beginning. Patients often assume that feeling “normal” means being healthy, which is not always the case – making regular check-ups important. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Mohan, several health issues – including fatty liver, early-stage tumours and even hormonal imbalances – do not show symptoms in the beginning. Patients often assume that feeling “normal” means being healthy, which is not always the case – making regular check-ups important. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She explains, “A significant number of conditions are picked up incidentally during imaging. By the time symptoms appear, the disease may have already progressed. According to a studypublished in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, a large percentage of Indians suffer from undiagnosed conditions like Vitamin D deficiency and low bone density, which remain silent but impact long-term health.” Myth 2: “Scans like CT or X-rays are always harmful” Reality: When medically advised, they are safe and essential {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She explains, “A significant number of conditions are picked up incidentally during imaging. By the time symptoms appear, the disease may have already progressed. According to a studypublished in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, a large percentage of Indians suffer from undiagnosed conditions like Vitamin D deficiency and low bone density, which remain silent but impact long-term health.” Myth 2: “Scans like CT or X-rays are always harmful” Reality: When medically advised, they are safe and essential {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Mohan highlights that fear of radiation often leads people to avoid important diagnostic tests. The radiologist emphasises, “While unnecessary exposure should be avoided, modern imaging techniques use controlled and minimal doses. The benefit of early and accurate diagnosis far outweighs the risk in most cases. The bigger danger lies in missing a diagnosis. Timely imaging often helps detect problems at a stage where they are easier to treat.”

Myth 3: “Irregular periods are normal and can be ignored”

Reality: They may indicate underlying health issues

Many women tend to overlook irregular menstrual cycles, considering them part of lifestyle stress. However, the radiologist points out that they can be early indicators of underlying conditions or even nutritional deficiencies.

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Dr Mohan explains, “They can be early indicators of conditions such as PCOS, thyroid disorders, or nutritional deficiencies. Ignoring these signs may delay timely intervention. Irregular periods are not something to brush aside. They are often the first visible sign of hormonal imbalance.”

Myth 4: “Vitamin D is only important for bones”

Reality: It plays a much broader role in the body

Dr Mohan highlights that while vitamin D is widely known for maintaining bone health, its role extends to muscle function, immunity, and even hormonal balance. Deficiency can lead to fatigue, muscle weakness, delayed recovery, and increased risk of fractures.

She explains, “According to research published in international medical journals, vitamin D deficiency has been linked not only to bone disorders but also to metabolic and inflammatory conditions. In India, despite ample sunlight, deficiency levels remain surprisingly high due to indoor lifestyles and limited sun exposure. Vitamin D is essential for women’s health beyond bones – it influences hormonal balance, reproductive health, and overall well-being.”

Myth 5: “Natural or home remedies are always safe”

Reality: Not all ‘natural’ treatments are harmless

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The growing trend of DIY remedies and “natural cures” can sometimes do more harm than good. The radiologist emphasises that while lifestyle changes and home-based practices can support health, they should not replace medical advice.

She explains, “Without proper diagnosis, self-treatment may mask symptoms or worsen the condition. For instance, relying only on home remedies for persistent pain or hormonal issues can delay professional care.”

Regular health check-ups are important even if your feel fine on the outside. (Unsplash)

Why do these myths persist?

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Dr Mohan outlines four reasons that fuel these common misconceptions to persist, despite being scientifically unfounded.

Easy access to unverified online information: With health content flooding the internet, it becomes difficult for readers to distinguish between credible advice and half-baked information. Many people rely on quick searches instead of verified medical guidance.

Influence of social media trends: Viral reels and influencer-led health tips often oversimplify complex medical issues. These trends may sound convincing but are not always backed by science or clinical experience.

Fear of medical procedures or costs: Anxiety around tests, treatments, or expenses pushes people to delay consultations. This fear often leads them to believe in myths that feel “safer,” rather than seeking timely care.

Habit of self-diagnosis: People increasingly try to diagnose themselves based on symptoms they read online. This not only creates confusion but can also result in incorrect treatment or delayed intervention.

Recommended health tips

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Dr Mohan outlines four key tips that could make all the difference – helping catch mild symptoms early rather than allowing them to progress into a delayed, potentially irreversible diagnosis.

Do not ignore persistent or unusual symptoms: Symptoms that last longer than expected or feel unusual should never be overlooked. Early attention can prevent minor issues from turning into serious conditions.

Go for regular health screenings, even if you feel fine: Preventive check-ups help detect silent conditions at an early stage. Feeling healthy does not always mean that everything is normal internally.

Avoid self-medication and online-based treatments: Taking medicines or following remedies without proper diagnosis can do more harm than good. What works for one person may not be suitable for another.

diagnosis can do more harm than good. What works for one person may not be suitable for another. Consult qualified doctors for accurate diagnosis: A trained medical professional can evaluate symptoms in the right context and suggest appropriate treatment. Expert guidance ensures both safety and effectiveness in care.

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Health today is not just about treating diseases – it is about making informed choices. Misinformation can be as harmful as illness itself. Small misconceptions often lead to delayed diagnosis, prolonged discomfort, and avoidable complications.

In an era where quick fixes and instant advice are everywhere, one truth still stands – placing your trust in the right medical expert can significantly impact your health outcomes. “Awareness matters, but it needs to come from accurate information. Seeking timely medical advice can help prevent many issues from escalating,” concludes Dr Mohan.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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