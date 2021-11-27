Rahul Khanna's post-workout selfie serves weekend fitness motivation, Lara Dutta reacts

Indian film actor and model Rahul Khanna's post-workout selfie is creating quite the havoc online, and making us want to get on the fitness bandwagon. With the arrival of the weekend, we all favour a bit of laziness over workouts. Maybe the star's photo will serve as the perfect weekend motivation for you too.

Rahul took to Instagram on late Friday evening to share a picture of himself drenched in sweat after a rigorous routine. Dressed in a grey tank top and black pants, he clicked the photo and showed off his well-built muscles. "Humidity: High," Rahul captioned the post.

The actor-model shared the same photo on his Instagram stories with a 'man lifting weights' emoticon. Scroll ahead to see the screenshot of Rahul Khanna's Instagram story and his workout post, which got several comments from netizens.

Screenshot of Rahul Khanna's post.

According to Rahul's post, it seems the actor indulged in some weightlifting exercises. The benefits of lifting weights include building muscles, burning body fat, strengthening bones and joints, reducing injury risk, and improving heart health. It also helps one get stronger and fitter.

After Rahul Khanna posted the selfie, it garnered praise from many celebrities and his fans. Lara Dutta Bhupathi commented, "Hello hot stuff." Amrita Arora posted a fire emoticon. "A lil warning could've helped *faints*," a user wrote. See some of the comments below:

Comments on Rahul Khanna's post.

Earlier, the 49-year-old star had shared a snippet from his workout routine. Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Rahul Khanna made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth, which got him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. He has also worked in projects like The Emperor's Club, Dil Kabaddi, Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid and the Hindi remake of the popular TV series 24. Recently, he was also seen in Netflix's Leila with Huma Qureshi and Siddharth.

