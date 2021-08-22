Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rahul Khanna: Best of both cultures
Rahul Khanna: Best of both cultures

If you’re having a lockdown wedding and come from two different set of cultures, here’s how you can up the game with your wardrobe
By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:33 AM IST

Mix and match

Is a sherwani (for me) and a white bridal gown (for my bride) a total no-no? We kinda like the idea.

—Ajay S, Via Email

And I kinda love a bit of mix and match! This is (hopefully) a once in a lifetime event and you both should be dressed in whatever makes you feel like the absolute best versions of yourselves. So be selfish and ignore made up societal conventions. Personally, I think this combination would look so cool and send such a positive message about celebrating diversity. The true beauty of India is its multiculturalism —how wonderful that your wedding will reflect that! (For the record, I’d think it would be as cool if you wore the gown and your bride the sherwani!).

Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram

From HT Brunch, August 22, 2021

