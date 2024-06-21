Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani set couple goals with unique yoga asanas. See pics

International Yoga Day 2024 is once again bringing people together for a healthier and more peaceful way of life. Bollywood celebrities, known for their dedication to fitness, have adopted yoga as a lifestyle to achieve both professional and spiritual growth. Rakul Preet Singh, recognized for her strict fitness routine, often shares her yoga videos and photos on social media. Recently, the actor posted pictures of her doing yoga asanas on her Instagram as she was joined by Jacky Bhagnani. Rakul Preet Singh, Jacky Bhagnani performed unique Yoga asanas on International Yoga Day.

Rakul Preet shares inspiring post about Yoga

In the photos, Rakul and her husband can be seen practising unique yoga postures. The actor shared a series of pictures showing her performing joint yoga asanas with Jacky. The pictures are from two different yoga sessions that the couple have trained together. The Indian 2 actor, and the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producer are seen wearing yoga attire for their intense training.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rakul captioned her post as, “Together in wellness and all things beautiful (heart emoji) happy #internationaldayofyoga to all you lovely people .. #fittogetherstaytogether (heart emoji) take baby steps towards a healthier you (two Yoga emojis) @anshukayoga making us do partner stretches like never before (heart and laughing emojis). Yoga is a state of mind , a state of bliss, a feeling of being one with yourself and the universe.”

Rakul Preet-Jacky Bhagnani perform Yoga Asanas

In the first slide she and her partner sit facing each other in their respective Yoga mats engaged in Navasana or Buddy Boat Pose. The duo is seen holding hands with both their legs in the upwards direction while touching the sole of the partner's feet. In the second photo, Rakul and Jacky are seen balancing an intense Double Boat Pose or Partner Navasana as they hold hands and make a V-shaped posture posture. In the third picture, the couple showcase strength and stamina while doing Seated Forward Bend or Pashchimottanasana. In the Yoga pose, Rakul performs the Seated Forward Bend, while Jacky lies back over her with a backbend. The last picture is symbolic of flexibility, trust, team-work and patience as the couple performs the toughest Bose Pose or Dhanurasana. As Jacky does the standard Bow Pose, Rakul helps him by gently pulling his arms backwards.

About International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The United Nations adopted this day in 2014, following an initiative by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his UN address. The resolution was backed by 177 nations and passed unanimously in the United Nations General Assembly.