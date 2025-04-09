Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela on freezing her eggs: ‘It is the best insurance a woman can have for herself’

Upasana Konidela, who is married to actor Ram Charan, recently did an interview with social media influencer Masoom Minawala. During their conversation, Upasana opened up on various topics, including motherhood, her successful marriage, dealing with public scrutiny, and more. Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, recently revealed she had her eggs frozen.

In the video posted on YouTube on April 7, Upasana also talked about her egg-freezing journey, including how she made the decision, if it was because of her career she took the step, and more.

Why should women freeze their eggs?

According to Upasana, egg freezing is one of the best insurance policies a woman can have as it gives her autonomy over her body. When asked how she decided to freeze her eggs, Upasana told Masoom, “It wasn't difficult [decision]. The egg-freezing process is not difficult. People think that it is only for fertility reasons that you should freeze your eggs, but I think you should do it to be secure. It is like an insurance policy. It is like the best insurance a woman can have for herself, where she can decide at what time in her life she can have her child on her own terms.”

“Because she is the one who is going to be bearing the child, she is the one who is going to be taking care of the child 99 percent of the time. I know you can have other people help, but she should be able to take the call on when she wants to have the child,” the mother-of-one added.

'My family told me to freeze my eggs…'

Upasana revealed that she never faced any apprehensions from her family while taking the step. “So, the egg-freezing procedure…my family told me to go ahead and do it, and I was very happy that they pushed me to do this. But I had Kaara naturally, so there was that. I am happy,” she revealed.

Upasana also agreed that egg freezing for women is like planning their life and finances. “I feel like science can do so much with the embryos later. So, when you are healthy, you should save them as much as possible. I am a true believer in science, and I [had] asked myself, what is stopping me from freezing my eggs? Nothing. I don't let society bother me; I think I have become very thick-skinned,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.