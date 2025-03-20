Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta shares 5 things you should know about egg freezing with disclaimer: 'It's expensive'

Humans of Bombay (HoB) CEO Karishma Mehta, in her January 2025 photo dump post on Instagram, revealed her decision to freeze her eggs at the age of 32. In an Instagram post on March 19, she shared a list of five things she learnt during her egg freezing journey, hoping it helps other women make the 'empowering choice'. Also read | Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta recalls 'tough' decision to freeze eggs at 32, hails Debina Bonnerjee's IVF journey By sharing her story, Karishma Mehta is taking the conversation around egg freezing, fertility, and women's reproductive choices forward. (Instagram/ karimehta05)

No substitute for professional expertise on egg-freezing

However, Karishma clarified that while the internet can be a useful resource, it's essential to consult a doctor for personalised advice and diagnosis. She wrote in her comments section, “The only person who should be answering your medical questions is your doctor. I did my egg freezing from Jatin Shah — you can reach out to him if you’re planning on doing the same.”

‘You do face hormonal up and down’

According to Karishma, here are 5 things you should know about egg freezing:

1. Yes you are going to be injected for anywhere between 10 days to 14 days depending upon your body type.

2. You do face hormonal up and down.

3. It is expensive. You will have to plan your finances.

4. Sometimes, you may have to do multiple cycles until you receive enough mature eggs because not all the eggs that you retrieve are mature.

5. You can most definitely conceive naturally even after freezing your eggs.

In her caption, Karishma wrote, “For so many women, egg freezing is an empowering choice — one that gives them time, flexibility, and control over their future. But what does the process really look like? And what should you keep in mind before taking this step? Here’s what I learnt during my journey and I hope it helps you too! PS- The entire process takes anywhere between 10 days to 3 weeks — but the best person to answer all your medical questions will always be your doctor! This is my personal experience!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.