Rasika Dugal’s Dhanurasana variation is making us look bad

Rasika Dugal is freshly back from her trip in Broughton. The actor, who loves traveling and working, is mostly seen merging the two. From being in Palampur, a small town in Himachal Pradesh, to posing for pictures in the picturesque streets of Broughton, Rasika keeps setting major travel goals for us. The actor is also a dedicated fitness enthusiast and sometimes while traveling, she misses on catching up with her fitness routine. But when back in Mumbai, she never fails to connect with herself through yoga.

Rasika swears by high intensity workouts and yoga and her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in such fitness poses. From acing a yoga asana to taking a break from fitness and indulging in sumptuous meals that she craves. Rasika's social media profile is just too interesting. However, now that Rasika is back in Mumbai, she is happy to be able to perform her fitness routine. A short snippet of her midweek routine made its way on her Instagram stories a day back and it is setting the fitness bar higher for us.

Rasika, in the picture, can be seen perform a variation of Dhanusana. The yoga asana, also known as the bow pose, helps in stretching of the chest wall and the upper back. Rasika, in her living room, can be seen balancing her body on her hands and feet and bending her back and performing the routine. With a kettlebell and a set of dumbbells lying beside her, Rasika can be seen getting into the grind with perfection. “Back to the Bombay life,” wrote Rasika. Take a look at the snippet here:

Instagram story of Rasika Dugal. (Instagram/@rasikadugal)

Dhanurasana helps in stretching the abdominal muscles, thereby helping in improving the digestion process. It also helps in toning the back and improving the flexibility of the body. Dhanurasana also helps in opening up the chest region and promoting better breathing.