According to health experts, drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR) is usually caused due the pathogenesis across alveolar wall macrophages which causes a buildup of bacteria such as Mycobacterium or due to extensive drug resistance which can cause degradation of the elastic basement membrane thus the outer surface of the arteriole thus leading to disruption of the circulatory network. The possible fluid buildup across the sternum can cause gradual pressure build-up thus affecting the oxygen transport post-medical treatment.

Regenerative medicine can be a boon for those with Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis (Photo by Twitter/sciam)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per World Health Organization about 180,000 die every year from a severe form of Tuberculosis. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Regenerative Medicine Researcher and Founder of StemRx BioScience Solutions - India, highlighted 4 reasons why regenerative medicine is beneficial for patients:

Regenerative medicine helped patients with drug-resistant tuberculosis mainly spread across the tracheobronchial area where macrophages aggregate over the lesions that can prevent the further spread of infections causing variable inflammatory response across the site until there is the existence of a strong immune response.

Extracellular vehicles can be important in defining the status of the proliferation of bacteria in the host cells this can also cause the deposition of fibrin across the transmembrane region have a key role in promoting clotting thus wound healing for the necrotic tissue especially across lungs cellular mycobacterial antigens also causing pulmonary fibrosis, pneumocystis which predominantly compromise the alveolar airspaces, thus affecting innate immunity.

Through stem cell therapy can lower functional deficiencies limiting the proinflammatory responses most seen in immunosuppressed patients. Despite multiple layers of tissues of variable thickness, certain drugs can cause considerable amounts of vasoconstriction prominently seen across skeletal muscles of the pharynx and cartilages of the larynx, C-shaped rings of bronchi trachea, and alveoli. Over a period, alveolar oxygen surface tension can affect the rate of airflow due to alternating pressure differences that can be possibly compensated by cell therapy. Minimal volume of airflow during a quiet breathing cycle can lead to an increase in the anteroposterior chest cavity across the lateral orifice during pregnancy, and excessive obesity can lead to abdominal clotting and diaphragm collapse.

For younger adults the conducting airway spaces capacity for the relaxed state vs excitatory state of the capillary network to pick up the maximal amount of oxygen from the blood supply that is drawn rapidly through pulmonary and systemic circulations. The overall pulmonary perfusion of membranes lesions is widely associated with effluent blood partial pressure mismatch due to lowered blood flow and adequate elimination of carbon dioxide to provide required gas exchangeability from right to left shunt to improve the cardiac output without any impairment to capillary membrane diffusion affecting the overall immunomodulatory capacity. Mesenchymal cells along with provision for supplemental therapies such as hyperbaric oxygen can significantly promote adequacy of ventilation thus improving the normal systemic function.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}