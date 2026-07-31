Rise of conscious parenting: Experts share what parents now check in baby care products

Parenting choices are instrumental in a baby's development, and these include the baby care products parents bring home. These products require thorough scrutiny to protect the child's well-being. From cleansers and moisturisers to diaper rash creams, every product comes into direct contact with a baby's delicate skin. This is why parents look beyond the attractive packaging and fancy marketing promises, in order to examine the elements which really matter, from ingredients and formulations to age suitability.



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In fact, there is a movement towards conscious parenting. Let's understand from an industry expert and a paediatrician what prompted this shift towards conscious parenting, and what parents should check before choosing baby care products.

How have parents' baby care choices changed?

The choices of babycare purchases are becoming more intentional.

Gagan Agarwal, founder and CEO of Baby Forest, a babycare brand, told us that nowadays parents are being very active and conscious, as their decisions are becoming more evidence-led.

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{{^usCountry}} “I’ve noticed that parents still value family advice and traditional care routines, but they are questioning products more closely than before. The focus has moved from ‘what has always been used’ to ‘what is safe, effective, and right for my child'," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’ve noticed that parents still value family advice and traditional care routines, but they are questioning products more closely than before. The focus has moved from ‘what has always been used’ to ‘what is safe, effective, and right for my child'," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Most parenting practices in earlier times were shaped by word of mouth from relatives and established family routines. Agarwal observed that earlier, some practices were typically followed because they existed in their family for years.

But nowadays, parents are examining the credibility of the products they buy and the practices they follow more closely. According to Agarwal, they read ingredient lists, seek clarity about formulations, verify safety claims and avoid harsh chemicals, parabens, strong fragrances and ingredients that may irritate a baby's skin.

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On further examination, parents' choices appear to be very specific. Agarwal opined that when buying baby care products, parents don't go for generic products anymore. They choose cleansers that do not strip the skin of moisture, moisturisers that support the skin barrier, diaper cream that helps prevent rashes and sunscreens that protect skin from UV rays when toddlers are outside.

He also partly attributed this shift to greater digital access: “Reviews, expert content, parenting forums, and e-commerce details help parents compare, verify, and decide with more confidence,” he noted.

All in all, the conscious parenting trend suggests that parents are buying with greater intention, asking more in-depth questions and advocating for baby care products that are safe, transparent, and purposeful.

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Why do baby care ingredients require greater scrutiny?

Now, let's understand the reason behind this behavioural shift among parents. Dr Bhardwaj, a paediatrician associated with Baby Forest, elaborated that a baby's developing skin requires careful product selection, which is making parents more cautious.

He said, “A baby's skin is thinner, more delicate, and still developing its natural protective barrier. Parents today are therefore more mindful of harsh chemicals, artificial fragrance, unnecessary additives and overly complicated formulations.”

Since the baby's skin barrier is still developing, the doctor informed that they may be more vulnerable to irritation. This is why parents are now looking beyond the packaging and broad claims to examine if a formulation is really gentle, age-appropriate and safe for their baby's specific skin needs.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.