Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates the benefits of sitting cross-legged

Work from home has become the new normal in our lives. Since the inception of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the world has shifted the way it works – from office to homes. As we brought our offices to our homes, sitting and working has become the new routine of our lives. Not working out and not moving our body enough comes with multiple health hazards – it causes back pain, decreases our flexibility and also makes us lazy.

Rujuta Diwekar keeps sharing interesting insights of working out in between work. She says that when we do not use our body, we lose our body. The nutritionist's Instagram profile is replete with fitness routines demonstrated by her which she insists that we start practising. Rujuta has taken up the 12-week fitness project in 2022 where she demonstrates asanas and free-hand fitness routines for the entire week, which should be done at least once a day, in between work.

Rujuta also believes that sitting and working on our laptops the entire day and not moving our body enough is as harmful as smoking. However, she has a fix for the way we sit to work on our laptops and computers at home. She insists that we sit cross-legged instead of hanging our legs from the chair. " Sitting is the new smoking unless of course you are sitting cross legged," she wrote with a picture of herself attending a webinar while sitting cross-legged on a chair. She further added, "Sit local, reach global is my new mantra."

Sitting cross-legged comes with multiple health benefits for the body. It helps in stretching the muscles and improving the posture of the body. It also helps in boosting bowel movement and improving the blood circulation throughout the body. Sitting cross-legged also helps in improving the range of motion and are beneficial for the knees and the joints.