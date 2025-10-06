Saif Ali Khan trainer shares secret to actor's 'legendary strength and agility' at 55: See exact 3-step fitness routine

At 55, actor Saif Ali Khan continues to maintain peak physical strength and endurance. The father-of-four works out regularly, lifting weights and doing cardio. Did you know he also practices yoga? Rupal Sidhpura Faria, yoga teacher and fitness trainer to celebs, took to Instagram on October 3 to share a glimpse into Saif's workout regime. Also read | Nagarjuna reveals diet and fitness secrets for impressive physique Saif Ali Khan stays fit by working out and staying active. (Instagram/ Kareena Kapoor and Rupal Sidhpura Faria)

See exact sequence that builds Saif's 'powerful' body

Sharing throwback pictures of Saif doing her 'signature flexibility poses', Rupal wrote in her caption, “This is how Saif Ali Khan had built his legendary strength and agility... watch as Saif masters handstands, deep backbends (with yoga wheel), and forward folds — this is the exact sequence that builds a powerful, resilient body from the inside out. Save this carousel to unlock your body’s full potential and train like a star!”

Check out her post:

How to do a handstand?

According to Chris Pratt, trainer at London's Move Fulham, the straight line handstand is 'a difficult skill to master.' In a December 2023 article on Womenshealthmag, he shared ‘how to do a handstand with good form’ and added it ‘can take years to perfect’.

Here are his tips:

⦿ Your hands at shoulder width, your middle fingers facing forwards, your fingers spread wide and your finger tips gripping the floor.

⦿ Your eyes looking through your eyebrows, between your hands.

⦿ Your shoulders should be stacked over your hands.

⦿ Your hips are over your fingertips and your feet and toes are over your wrists.

⦿ For extra marks, your toes are pointed to the ceiling and your chin is neutral (don’t flare at your neck).

