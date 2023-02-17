Samantha Ruth Prabhu says '2023 is the year we get stronger' as she nails workout in video: Fan says 'Our Sam is back'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dedication towards physical and mental wellness has catapulted her as one of the major fitness icons in the film industry. And so it's no surprise that her workouts are anything but basic. The star can do it all, from aerial yoga and equipment-free full-body workouts to rope and weight training. If you are looking for some strong inspiration this week, taking cues from the star's latest workout routine will set you up for the remaining week. Keep scrolling to check out the exercise she practised and the benefits that come with it. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's rare airport appearance in a classy white look is proof of her bespoke style: See pics, video)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu practises an extreme workout at the gym

On Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a workout video on her Instagram page with the caption, "2023 is the year we get stronger." The intense clip - is titled 'This looks fun, except it really isn't. Will you try it?' - shows Samantha, dressed in a deep purple sports bra and gym tights, practising Single Leg Rollbacks. The video begins with Samantha sitting on the floor, rolling on her back while raising her legs in the air, and then landing back on one foot. She continued the routine for two repetitions and stood straight. Then, she repeated the same for two more rounds. Watch the clip below.

Samantha's video garnered love from her followers on Instagram. One user wrote, "More power to you Sam." Another commented, "Let's go Sam." A user remarked, "Stronger than ever." A fan praised her and wrote, "Our Sam is back...but more stronger than before."

Single Leg Rollback Benefits:

Like other rolling exercises, Single Leg Rollbacks help make your spine more flexible. Doing it helps you learn how to lengthen your spine and use your ab muscles to support it. It also helps reduce body and muscle imbalances, activates stabilizing muscles, including the glutes and core, and reduces injuries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but was postponed. The new release date will mark the film's release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

