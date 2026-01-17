Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays pickleball with hubby Raj Nidimoru setting couple goals: Here's why you should try it too

The clip sets fitness goals for couples, highlighting how taking up a sport that can be played together can benefit both physical health and emotional connections.

The happy couple were recently spotted playing pickleball together in the mixed doubles format, dressed in comfy yet sport-appropriate attire. They seemingly radiated happy vibes even while focusing on the game at hand.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and producer Raj Nidimoru are still likely to be in their honeymoon phase after tying the knot last month.

For Samantha, 38, and Raj, 50, pickleball is an excellent outdoor game to play. It is a simple yet fast-paced racquet sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is played on a court with a low net, and players use lightweight paddles to hit a plastic ball.

The convenience of the game makes it one for all ages, as the risk of injury is minimal. According to a report on the Cleveland Clinic website, the sport provides numerous health benefits, as listed below.

1. Improves heart health Adults are generally recommended to exercise at moderate intensity (50 percent of maximum effort) for at least 150 minutes every week. Pickleball helps meet the requirement in a fun way.

As physical therapist Jim Edwards told Clevelandclinic.org, “When you play pickleball, your heart rate and breathing rate are up, and you’re burning calories. That translates to better heart health, lung health, and weight management.”

2. Enhances muscle and bone strength Pickleball stresses the muscles and bones, which, in turn, leads to improved muscle strength and a reduced risk of osteoporosis.

3. Increases balance and coordination Falling over is a serious health risk for older adults. Games like pickleball, which involve running around a court, help improve balance and stability. As Jim Edwards observed, “These movements sharpen the connections between your body, brain and eyes. Over time, you develop better balance and coordination.”

4. Boosts brain health Not only does the exercise that requires coordinated effort of multiple parts of the body keep the brain healthy and active, but the social aspect of the game that involves communicating with other players also elevates the quality of life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.