Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans happy to see her ‘so loved’ after sister-in-law shares unseen video with Raj Nidimoru

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, took to her Instagram to post unseen videos from the set of Maa Inti Bangaram. Praising the teaser trailer of her sister-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film, she posted videos from the shooting of Nandini Reddy’s film. Fans were happy to see their favourite star find love again. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru on the set of Maa Inti Bangaram.

Raj Nidimoru’s sister all praise for Samantha Ruth Prabhu film Sheetal wrote on Instagram, “మా ఇంటి బంగారం (Maa Inti Bangaram) Fantastic trailer. Intlo Lalitha… Madhura bhashini. At home… soft-spoken and serene. Bayata Mahishasura Mardini. Out in the world… fierce and unshaken. Strength that knows when to be tender, and when to be formidable. Very thrilling.”

The video shows Samantha in her vanity van, posing for pictures with her sister-in-law and nephews. She also clicked pictures with them inside the van. Sheetal can also be seen interacting and posing for pictures with director Nandini, while another video shows Raj on set. The videos she posted also capture the melee of the film set, with technicians lugging around props.