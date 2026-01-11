Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans happy to see her ‘so loved’ after sister-in-law shares unseen video with Raj Nidimoru
Sheetal, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru's sister, took to her Instagram to post an inside glimpse of the shooting of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaram.
Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, took to her Instagram to post unseen videos from the set of Maa Inti Bangaram. Praising the teaser trailer of her sister-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film, she posted videos from the shooting of Nandini Reddy’s film. Fans were happy to see their favourite star find love again.
Raj Nidimoru’s sister all praise for Samantha Ruth Prabhu film
Sheetal wrote on Instagram, “మా ఇంటి బంగారం (Maa Inti Bangaram) Fantastic trailer. Intlo Lalitha… Madhura bhashini. At home… soft-spoken and serene. Bayata Mahishasura Mardini. Out in the world… fierce and unshaken. Strength that knows when to be tender, and when to be formidable. Very thrilling.”
The video shows Samantha in her vanity van, posing for pictures with her sister-in-law and nephews. She also clicked pictures with them inside the van. Sheetal can also be seen interacting and posing for pictures with director Nandini, while another video shows Raj on set. The videos she posted also capture the melee of the film set, with technicians lugging around props.
“We are happy to see Sam being happy with her family,” wrote a fan commenting under the video. Another wrote, “What a sweet family Sam has married into.” One fan even wrote, “@samantharuthprabhuoffl only deserves love and kindness. Feels good to see her being so loved.”
About Maa Inti Bangaram
The teaser trailer for Maa Inti Bangaram was released on Friday. Directed by Nandini Reddy of Oh! Baby-fame, produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures. The film is created and written by Raj, co-written by Vasanth Maringanti and stars Samantha in the lead role.
The teaser trailer features Samantha as a married woman navigating family politics. But there’s a whole different and violent side to her when she steps outside the home. The video ends with Samantha’s character almost getting caught by her family while dragging a body.
