Sameera Reddy recounts her journey of weight loss, shares health tips

Sameera Reddy, on Friday, went on a trip down the memory lane and fished out a picture from last year – from the time when she started taking up fitness seriously. The actor weighed 92 kilos and was not happy with her energy levels and body strength. Hence, she started to workout with full determination and dedication in order to lose weight and be healthy.

Sameera shared a collage of her recent picture and the picture from last year on her Instagram stories and shared a few health tips that should be followed in order to have a healthy lifestyle. Throughout the journey of weight loss, there are several things – both physical and mental – which helped her in achieving the lifestyle that she has today.

She wrote that she fought distraction by getting back on track and made fitness fun for herself by choosing a sport to perform. She further added that she believes that negative energy can have a strong impact on our lifestyle and our workout determination, and hence she consciously stays away from things which can affect her adversely. While it is important to be self-motivated, sometimes having a buddy who checks on the weekly achievements helps in striving to reach the goal faster. Sameera also added that dropping a large amount of weight in a very less time can prove to be harmful for the body, and hence realistic goals should be set. Self-loathe should not be allowed to creep into the mind as it may slower the process of weight loss with stress.

"Thank you for being my fitness buddy this past one year. Am looking forward will full determination to continue forward and keep this going with you," she wrote for her fans on Instagram. Take a look:

Weight loss helps in improving flexibility and posture of the body. It also helps in improving the heart health and reducing blood pressure.