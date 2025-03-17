Sameera Reddy on 'losing inches' and getting a toned body at 46 with gym, diet and cardio

Inch loss can be a more significant indicator of progress than weight loss, especially when it comes to body composition. In an Instagram post on March 17, actor Sameera Reddy, 46, spoke about losing inches with 'gym, diet and cardio' and how it means she is shedding fat and building muscle, which is leading to her more toned and lean physique. Also read | Trying to lose weight? Study says you should focus on how you lose fat, not just how much Sameera Reddy's new post reminded her followers that it's essential to focus on progress, not perfection. (Instagram/ Sameera Reddy)

Sameera on her fitness journey

In the 'Monday moivation' video she posted, Sameera modelled her white tank top, white blazer and purple pants outfits, looking as confident as ever. She shared how when you're building muscle through exercise, your weight might not change drastically, but your body composition will. The actor shed 2 kg recently, and now weighs 88 kg, but she is all about embracing this stage of her fitness journey as she 'feels stronger, her stamina has increased, and her clothes are finally fitting'.

‘Losing inches not kgs’

She wrote in her caption, “Losing inches not kgs... Monday motivation. The gym, diet, and cardio have not seen much of a change on the weight scale but definitely in inches, which is what I'm going for. Though I’m down to 88 kg from 90, my muscle mass is up, I feel stronger, my stamina has increased, and my clothes are finally fitting... celebrating small victories is the best way to keep the fire on in this fitness journey!”

Many were motivated by Sameera's post, as she reminded her followers that it's essential to focus on progress, not perfection – so, celebrate your inch loss, and not get discouraged if the weighing scale isn't moving as quickly as you'd like.

Looking for inch loss tips? Ambika Jain, a fitness trainer and dietitian, in a January 8 Instagram post shared 10 effective home exercises that helped her shed 8 inches of belly fat. Click here for a breakdown of the exercises Ambika followed to lose belly fat.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.