Sanya Malhotra’s workout videos are motivation for us today and every day

Sanya Malhotra, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted in one of her favourite places doing her favourite thing – in a gym working out. The actor takes her workout routines extremely seriously, and never misses a day from hitting the gym. A quick scroll on her Instagram profile will let anyone know how she swears by high intensity workouts and posts the videos to motivate her fans as well.

On Thursday, we stumbled upon yet another instance of Sanya working out and it is a treat to watch. Sanya shared multiple videos on her Instagram stories where she can be seen taking up intense exercises to keep her body fit and healthy. The actor is currently being trained by Tridev Pandey, who shared the videos of himself with Sanya initially on his Instagram stories.

Sanya reshared the videos on her Instagram stories. Check out:

Sanya Malhotra's Instagram stories. (Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_)

In one of the videos, Sanya and Tridev can be seen engaging in a kickboxing battle inside the gym. Sanya, adorning her white and black gym athleisure can be seen jumping around and defending herself from Tridev's punches, while she can also be seen in an attacking mode.

In another video, the actor can be seen taking up a high intensity workout routine. She can be seen balancing her arms on a stable table, while the lower part of her body is placed on a moving wheel on a small rail. As the wheel moves, she can be seen exercising.

Both of these exercises have multiple benefits. Kickboxing improves coordination of the muscles and reduces stress. It also helps in burning the extra calories and helps develop the body a better posture.

Sanya’s Instagram profile is replete with her workout videos. A few days back, the actor shared an Instagram reel featuring herself in an elbow stand posture. She then went on to do various postures with her legs, all the while balancing her body on the elbows. Watch the video here:

Sanya’s videos are giving us major fitness goals, and also inspiring us to take up the workout routines for today and every day.

