Say goodbye to dull hair and skin by adding these 5 biotin supplements to your beauty routine

Everyone wants healthy hair and skin; people try salon treatments or home remedies, but true beauty starts from within. Positive thoughts help maintain a healthy glow, but we also need to eat the right foods and get the right nutrients to improve hair and skin health. Recently, biotin has gained attention as a vitamin that can help with these issues. The market is full of supplements, such as tablets, gummies, and powders, that claim to improve hair and skin health.
What is biotin?
Biotin, also called vitamin B7 or vitamin H, is a B-complex vitamin. It is a water-soluble vitamin found in foods such as egg yolks, nuts, soybeans, mushrooms, and sweet potatoes. Most people can get enough biotin from a balanced diet. However, if someone has problems like brittle nails, dry skin, or hair issues, there are supplements available to help.
5 biotin supplements for healthier skin and hair
If you want biotin supplements for your hair and skin, keep reading:
1. Mojocare: Biotin Gummies
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Want thicker and fuller hair? Try Mojocare biotin gummies. They help boost keratin production. The blend of biotin, resveratrol, and multivitamins can restore and strengthen your hair. Strong hair roots lead to better hair health. These gummies are vegan and free from sugar and gluten.
2. Swisse: Biotin+ with Nicotinamide, Rose Hips and vitamin C for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails – ₹697
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Swisse, an Australian company, makes tablets containing nicotinamide. This ingredient helps raise keratin levels and lowers inflammation. Another key ingredient is rose hip extract, which contains antioxidants, promotes collagen production, and helps with dry skin. The tablets also include vitamin C, which is beneficial for skin and hair. Additionally, there is chamomile, known for its calming effects, and zinc, which supports hair cell growth and repair.
3. HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin Supplement for Hair Growth and Glowing Skin – ₹649
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Want longer, stronger, and healthier hair? Try this biotin supplement to boost hair growth. This product helps improve the health of your hair, skin, and nails. It may make your hair thicker and fuller. The supplement strengthens your hair by increasing keratin production. It also reduces nail brittleness and gives you a youthful look. This water-soluble supplement can also boost your energy and metabolism.
4. Azani Active Nutrition Hair, Skin and Bone Nourishment Combo – ₹674
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If you want to support healthy bones, skin, and hair, consider this balanced multivitamin combination. These gummies are good for bones and joints because they contain calcium and vitamin D. For hair health, choose gummies that have biotin and multivitamins.
5. Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair and Nails
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Biotin gummies are popular right now! These strawberry-flavoured gummies also contain zinc, folic acid, and multivitamins. Not getting enough zinc can lead to hair loss, and these gummies might help you improve that. With vitamins A, C, and E, you can protect your hair from damage. Enjoy complete nourishment.
These are suggestions you can try. However, talk to a doctor before taking any supplements. A doctor can help you decide if you need them and tell you the right dose.
(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.
This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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