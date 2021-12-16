Seasonal eating for winter nutrition

With seasons in India as varied as its people and cultures, our seasonal cuisines also differ from one region to another, to suit the nutrition needs of the changing weather. So, seasonal eating — consuming the produce that is grown in a particular season or weather — is very much a part of India’s culture. These foods are usually higher in nutritional value as they have not been stored for long periods of time or grown with artificial help. They are also fresher, and thus healthier for us, if they are grown locally and not imported.

Dr Nupur Krishnan, clinical nutritionist, explains, “It’s best to have seasonal produce, as it’s good for our health. For instance, in winter, we have the option of jamun, cherries, katola and strawberries. They are healthy and boost your immunity during the flu season. Citrus fruits like sweet lime, mandarin, oranges, tangerine and grapefruit are best eaten in the winter, as they are high in antioxidants and potassium that give us energy. It also rehydrates us, as we do not drink a lot of water in the winter.”

Nutritionist Prachi Mandholia recommends eating seasonal varieties, too: “Seasonal fruits and vegetables are higher in their nutritive value, antioxidants and phytonutrients. They provide the nutrition that is needed at that time of the year. It is also easier to digest seasonal foods.”

With western influences, exotic foods and advancements in agricultural practices, we now get our seasonal favourites throughout the year, albeit at a higher cost. But off-season fruits and veggies cannot compare to the flavours or health benefits of fresh produce.

Food researcher Swetha Sivakumar explains, “During the colder months, plants convert starch into sugar which works like antifreeze. This is why mustard greens, beets, turnips taste sweeter in winter compared to the ones grown in summer.” And Krishnan asserts that though many ingredients are now available throughout the year, “it’s imperative to eat them when the season is right”.

Eating according to the season also has the added benefit of giving your body what it needs to help it function in that season. For example, eating cooling foods in the summer will help lower the body’s temperature and keep you cooler. Eating hearty, more robust and warming food will help you survive the cold wintery days.

“For winter specifically,” Himanshu Taneja, Culinary Director, Marriott International says “we look for the things which will create extra heat to fight the cold. We also use ingredients that will build our immunity and give us warmth.”

How to add more seasonal foods in your diet?

Look up the variety of local produce available in your region in winter. Take one new food item and pair it with a dish that you may already love, in order to introduce season-appropriate nutrition to your diet. For fussy eaters, Deepti Gulati, nutrition specialist, says that no food is a must-eat. “If you don’t like mustard leaves, eat palak or methi instead. Don’t like them as vegetables? Mix them into a stew or a soup,” she suggests.

There are multiple regional recipes from India, that use foods that you may not have heard of but are easy and can be recreated at home. This will give you multiple health benefits as well as your broaden your taste buds.

A big believer of eating seasonally and locally, food writer Swayampurna Mishra adds this practice “helps the entire local ecosystem and farmers apart from boosting your own health”.

Add winter dishes from around India to your plate

NORTH

Sarson ka Saag

Gushtaba

Rogan Josh

Makki Ki Roti

Bathua

SOUTH

Beetroot Thoran

Carrot Poriyal

Kootu

Thiruvathirai Thalagam

Tiruvadirai Kali

Kaavath curry

EAST

Thukpa

Nolen Gur Sandesh

Zan

Til pitha

Chi Al Meh

Nga Atoiba Thongba

Jadoh

Litti Chokha

Machcher Jhol

Dalma

Koraishutir Kochuri

WEST

Undhiyu

Lapsi

Raab

Ghewar