Secret to a strong heart: Discover the power of regular exercise

Fitness experts emphasise the benefits of regular exercise for improving cardiovascular fitness as through exercise, the heart muscle strengthens and becomes more efficient, resulting in the proper distribution of oxygen and nutrients to all organs and tissues. As we age, it becomes increasingly vital to maintain a consistent exercise routine and follow a healthy dietary plan.

Running (outdoors or on treadmill): Contrary to popular belief, running in the cold or in the rain won't actually give you a cold instead, it will help you in achieving herculean strength and building mental toughness. From cooling you off to enabling you to go farther, longer and maybe even faster, running in the rain burns more calories as our bodies aren't at risk of overheating and it makes you tough. Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilo joules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight. As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longevity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners. Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits. Running in place can be an excellent alternative to burn calories when one cannot head out for actual running or doesn't own a treadmill. It helps in weight loss, elevates heart rate, improves blood sugar levels, boosts cardiovascular function, enhances lung capacity and improves circulation. According to a 2015 study on ‘Effects of running in place accompanied by abdominal drawing-in on the posture of healthy adults’, it was found that the exercise also helps to improve posture by engaging the abdominal muscles. It reduces knee pain and makes them stronger and healthier. (Photo by Alex McCarthy on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nikhil Kapur, Co-Founder and Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre, explained, “With metabolism slowing down, many individuals experience weight gain. However, engaging in regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of obesity and heart problems. Men aged 40 and above face various stressors, and chronic stress levels can have adverse effects on heart health but fear not, as regular exercise effectively helps combat stress and anxiety, thereby contributing to better heart health. Incorporating regular training, especially with a focus on strength training, proves beneficial in preserving muscle mass and bone density. This improvement enhances overall stability and plays a crucial role in minimising the risk of falls and injuries.”

Drishti Chabbria, Chief Experience Officer at Orangetheory Fitness India, elaborated, “We train every muscle in our body, but we often forget to prepare the biggest muscle in our body - our heart. Our heart is a muscle that helps us live a stronger and healthier life. Regular exercise does more than just help us lose weight or build muscle and can be beneficial for many reasons. Most importantly, exercising is key to a healthy heart and helps build our cardiovascular health. By including physical activity in your routine and strengthening your heart muscle, your heart’s ability to pump blood through your body improves over time. As more blood flows to your muscles and physical activity increases, your body improves heart conditions and reduces the risk of heart disease.”

According to her, regular exercise can help your overall health and improve heart conditions by:

Lowering your blood pressure or preventing it from rising Reducing bad “LDL” cholesterol to reduce the risk of coronary heart disease Boosting your healthy “HDL” cholesterol Maintaining a healthy weight and burning calories, decreasing stress and having a balanced lifestyle Controlling blood sugar and insulin levels to lower risk of diabetes Strengthening your blood vessels and heart function Improving mental health which is a common contributor to heart conditions Decreasing inflammation in the body which can be a risk for heart disease

Drishti Chabbria revealed, “The secret to a strong heart is including aerobic exercises, also known as “cardio” which utilises large muscle groups to increase our heart rate and improve our heart function. It’s important to incorporate cardio into our routine 3-4x a week, around 150 minutes to strengthen your heart and lungs. The key is to vary your activity so you stay motivated to include physical activity. While many people focus on strength training a couple of days a week to improve bone density, and metabolism and build muscles, it is important to note that including cardio in the routine will improve efficiency in other workouts such as strength training. Regular cardio also allows your body to recover quicker post-exercise and perform better under stress levels.”

She concluded, “Heart rate-based interval training is my best recommendation as it stimulates different muscles and different responses from your heart and blood vessels than lower-intensity training. One can incorporate the science of heart-rate-based interval training to guide you through intervals of intense exercise and intervals of rest to take you through our 5 heart rate zones and help achieve an “afterburn effect” so you can continue to burn calories at rest for the next 24 hours. Putting your heart into exercise daily is the key to a stronger, healthier heart!”