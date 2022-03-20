‘Set your arms on fire’: Chris Hemsworth shares an upper body burner routine

Chris Hemsworth’s fitness game is getting better by the day. The actor who is a fitness enthusiast and also owns the fitness-related app Centr, keeps sharing snippets from his personal workout diaries on his Instagram profile. Chris believe sin sweating it out at the gym and in the outdoors and the videos of him being in his animal mode at fitness are proof of the same. Chris loves his fitness routine – from high intensity workouts to kickboxing, the actor keeps dropping major cues of fitness on his Instagram for his fans to follow. Chris also keeps sharing fitness-related tips and video compilation of workouts on his Instagram profile focused on various parts of the body.

ALSO READ: Chris Hemsworth demonstrates workout routine for 'explosive power and strength'

A day back, Chris shared a short video compilation of workout routine focusing on the upper body and the arms. He also urged his fans to take up the intense routine at least for ten repetitions to garner maximum benefit out of the routine. In the video, Chris can be seen working out on his arm muscles with battle rope for 40 repetitions. Then he can be seen slamming a gym ball on the floor for 10 repetitions. Using the gym ball as an equipment, Chris can be seen performing pushups by balancing his body on the ball for 10 repetitions. Then, Chris can be seen using two dumbbells and performing Reverse Lunge Curls for 10 times. He rounded off his workout routine with sit-through for 10 repetitions. Take a look at his intense workout routine here:

With the video, he also wrote that this workout is focused on developing the upper body and chiseling the muscles of the respective area. “See if you can get through 10 rounds of this functional upper body burner. It’s going to set your arms on fire and help you achieve legendary status next time you rock a tank top,” Chris wrapped his post.