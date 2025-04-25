Shaan opens up about prostate cancer scare in 2020: 'People don't want to use the word, it's almost scary'

Singer Shaan has shared that a prostate cancer scare five years ago compelled him to go for a check-up. As reported by news agency PTI, Shaan also said that later it was confirmed to be a "false alarm". Shaan spoke about his experience at the launch of MenCan, an initiative of the Urologic Oncology Disease Management Group (URO DMG). (Also Read | Shaan drops bombshell about how singing reality shows are shot, says performances are re-recorded in studio later) Shaan is known for hit songs such as Tanha Dil, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe and Musu Musu Hasi.

Shaan talks about prostate cancer scare in 2020

Shaan also urged people to get medical tests done, saying health was of utmost importance. "I had a bit of a prostate scare in 2020, which I want to share with you. It almost led to a point where I was told by a few doctors that this could be prostate cancer, but it turned out it was a false alarm. Since then, I've been very, very careful in terms of getting my regular tests done. And that is something that I've done on a personal level, which again, when I share with my friends, it's very ticklish, it's very funny," he said.

Shaan talks about taboos, stigmas around cancer

The singer said there are certain taboos, stigmas and fear attached to the word cancer. "The word itself, people don't want to use it, like it's almost like a scary word. You don't want to be forthcoming about it. Get yourself checked, get yourself administered because it feels kind of violated, scary. But we have to get over that because at the end of the day, your health, especially a man's health, is important. If a man is not in his best health, it's going to affect the family," he added.

About Shaan

Shaan is known for hit songs such as Tanha Dil, Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe, Suno Na, Musu Musu Hasi, Jab Se Tere Naina and Chand Sifarish. In the early 2000s, he lent his voice to many Bollywood films such as Raju Chacha, Asoka, Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Saathiya, Hungama, Jhankaar Beats, Jism, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya among many others.

The singer lent his voice to songs picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor for their films such as Don, Fanaa, Om Shanti Om, Saawariya, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, and PK, among others.