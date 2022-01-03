Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Shilpa Shetty's 45-minute Hip-Hop aerobics exercise burns fat, tones body and sharpens brain: Watch
health

Shilpa Shetty's 45-minute Hip-Hop aerobics exercise burns fat, tones body and sharpens brain: Watch

Shilpa Shetty kickstarted the first Monday of 2022 with a fun and rigorous hip-hop-style aerobic exercise session. The routine helps burn fat, tones body and sharpens the brain. 
Shilpa Shetty's 45-minute fun Hip-Hop aerobics exercise burns fat, tones body and sharpens brain: Watch
Published on Jan 03, 2022 02:54 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Shilpa Shetty started the first Monday of 2022 on a fitness high. The actor took to Instagram on January 3 to share a video of herself working out with her trainer. She did a fun 45-minute Hip-Hop aerobic routine at the gym, which packs in several benefits for the body and mind.

The video shows Shilpa, who is married to Raj Kundra, hitting the gym with her trainer, Yashmeen Chauhan, and doing fun and rigorous Hip-Hop-style aerobics exercise. The star did the exercise session to the tunes of the famous song My Humps by The Black Eyed Peas. She nailed the routine dressed in a tank top and tights.

Meanwhile, Shilpa revealed that the 45-minute session is a full-body workout that targets several body parts. The cardio routine focuses on improving respiratory health. The moves also burn fat, enhance arm-leg coordination, reduce calories, and sharpen the brain because of coordinated hand and leg motions.

RELATED STORIES

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty creates magic in floral velvet lehenga for attending a wedding

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Shilpa wrote, "No better way to bring in some #MondayMotivation right after the New Year weekend than starting the day with some Hip Hop-style Aerobics. @yashmeenchauhan creates these fun routines to aim for a full body workout. This one is focused on improving cardio-respiratory health, burn fat, improve arm-and-leg coordination, and (bonus) you get to learn some cool moves."

"In a 45-minute session, we burn some serious calories as we move our coordinated arms and legs in multiple directions. Also, it sharpens the brain too, as one has to remember a lot of moves in a sequence while we groove to our favourite music. Fun and Toning at the same time...2-in-1 workout. New routines for the New Year. Wait and watch this space," the 46-year-old added.

Top Mobile Deals

Aerobics Benefits:

Other than the benefits mentioned by Shilpa, practising aerobics helps decrease the risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, increase good cholesterol, control blood sugar, manage weight, and decrease resting heart rate.

Are you pumped up to hit the gym like Shilpa?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty kundra shilpa shetty
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP