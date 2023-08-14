Shilpa Shetty tests her mobility and flexibility with intense Stand Up Challenge in new workout video. Can you do it?

Shilpa Shetty takes her workout routine seriously and diligently motivates her followers to take inspiration from her to kickstart a healthy life. The star often posts videos of herself working out at the gym and trying various routines, including strength training, cardio, body weight exercises, Pilates, yoga, and more. Today, as a part of Monday Motivation, she asked her followers to test their mobility and flexibility with a Stand Up challenge. Scroll through to check out her video.

Shilpa Shetty takes up the Stand Up Challenge

Shilpa Shetty tests her mobility and flexibility with an intense Stand Up Challenge. (Instagram)

Today, Shilpa Shetty posted a video of herself doing a Stand Up challenge at the gym with the caption, "#SSKsFitnessChallenge of the week: 'Stand Up' Challenge to test your mobility and flexibility. Remix it with me, and don't forget to tag me! The best ones will go up on my stories." She also used hashtags like #MondayMotivation, #SwasthRahoMastRaho, #FitIndia, #fitnesstest, #FitIndiaMovement, and #MobilityChallenge. Check out the clip below.

The video shows Shilpa Shetty lying on the floor with her torso facing downwards and her hands held behind her back while holding a pole under her arms. To ace the challenge, Shilpa tried to stand up without using her hands for support and lifting her body with just her core strength.

Dressed in a pink sports bra with racerback detail and cut-outs, black high-waisted gym tights, and a messy top knot, Shilpa completed the challenge. The video ends with the actor breaking into a goofy celebration dance. Such exercises are a great way to test our mobility, flexibility, and core strength.

Internet reacts to Shilpa's post

Shilpa's post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Indian cricketer Punam Raut commented, "I liked the celebration dance [laughing emoji]." Another wrote, "How can one believe that Churake Dil Mera was shot 30 years ago! She is not ageing." A few others posted 'Wow'and 'Amazing' in the comments section.

