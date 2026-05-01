Should we wash chicken before cooking? AIIMS-trained neurologist explains, shares how best to clean raw chicken

Much like whether to put milk in cereal or cereal in milk, the debate about whether one should wash chicken ahead of cooking has been waging on the internet for quite some time.

It is better to avoid washing chicken ahead of cooking, shares Dr Chawla. (Unsplash)

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Taking to Instagram on May 1, Dr Rahul Chawla, a neurologist trained at AIIMS, New Delhi, Consultant Neurologist at IBS Hospital, Lajpat Nagar, and founder of HealthPil.com, decided to weigh in on it and reveal the real health risk when it comes to preparing chicken.

Avoid washing raw chicken…

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{{^usCountry}} While this may come as a surprise for many, Dr Chawla speaks out against washing chicken ahead of cooking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While this may come as a surprise for many, Dr Chawla speaks out against washing chicken ahead of cooking. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Most of us wash raw chicken before cooking because it feels more hygienic. But in reality, washing chicken under running tap water can actually spread bacteria around your kitchen,” stated the neurologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most of us wash raw chicken before cooking because it feels more hygienic. But in reality, washing chicken under running tap water can actually spread bacteria around your kitchen,” stated the neurologist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He explained that the moment people get raw chicken, their first instinct is to wash it with water to clean the visible dirt, blood clots, etc. One may feel that washing will clean out all impurities and improve the smell of raw chicken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained that the moment people get raw chicken, their first instinct is to wash it with water to clean the visible dirt, blood clots, etc. One may feel that washing will clean out all impurities and improve the smell of raw chicken. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “However, the real problem is not the aesthetics of the chicken, but the bacterial contamination that is present within the chicken, which does not go away after being washed in water,” explained Dr Chawla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “However, the real problem is not the aesthetics of the chicken, but the bacterial contamination that is present within the chicken, which does not go away after being washed in water,” explained Dr Chawla. {{/usCountry}}

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“Raw chicken has bacteria like Salmonella and Campylobacter, which have a low infectious dose. This means even mild contamination can cause gastrointestinal infection among humans,” he continued.

“When you wash raw chicken in running water, tiny water splashes can carry bacteria onto nearby utensils, sinks, countertops, or even uncooked vegetables, which can then lead to infection.”

While one may believe that raw chicken becomes clean after washing, in reality, it is the kitchen that gets contaminated instead.

“This is why the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention) and other food organisations forbid washing chicken ahead of cooking,” stated Dr Chawla. “The important thing to understand is this: water does not kill these bacteria. Proper cooking does.”

Practical approach to cleaning raw chicken

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In India, we often get fresh-cut meat from the market. Such chicken may sometimes have visible feathers, blood clots, or small bone fragments that need to be cleaned ahead of cooking, acknowledges Dr Chawla.

“These can simply be trimmed off or wiped with tissue paper,” he stated. “If you still prefer washing it, avoid holding it directly under running tap water. Instead, wash it gently in a bowl without splashing, and clean your hands, sink and utensils properly afterwards.”

“The goal is to prevent bacterial contamination and cook the chicken thoroughly and safely,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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