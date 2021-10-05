Shruti Haasan is working out with her boyfriend. Here’s how serious they are

Shruti Haasan takes her workouts very seriously, but also provides herself with a whole lot of fun, while at it. Shruti and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika were spotted on Tuesday, taking up their morning workout routine, but not without the dose of laughter. Shruti’s Instagram profile is a plethora of throwbacks, workouts and humour.

The actor never ever takes a break from being entertaining to her Instagram family, and her profile stands witness to that. On Tuesday, the actor shared a hilarious Instagram reel featuring herself and Santanu and a cameo by their fitness trainer Irfan Khan in the end.

In the video, Shruti and Santanu, in adjacent yoga mats, can be seen staying in a plank position while twisting their waists. In the later part of the video, Shruti can be seen falling on the yoga mat and relaxing. A while after that, Santanu can be seen trying to perform a headstand while balancing his body against a wall, as Shruti records the video while lying down on her yoga mat. “You look like a samosa,” Shruti can be heard saying to Santanu, to which both of them breaks into a laughter.

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan gets cosy with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika while grocery shopping

Check their video of working out together and having the most fun, here:

In the end of the video, their fitness trainer Irfan makes an appearance where he can be seen picking up a dozen of cushions and laughing at Shruti and Santanu. “We take our workouts very seriously,” Shruti captioned the video in a goofy state of mind. She also referred to Irfan as “most patient, cushion loving, mma beast.”

However, the benefits of the workout positions attempted by Shruti and Santanu, in the video, are many. Performing the plank position on a regular basis improves the core muscles, helps in overall muscle development, enhances the balance of the body and helps in increasing metabolism. Headstand, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the upper body, spine, core and the abdominal organs. It also helps in relieving the body of stress and boosts the mood.

However, Shruti taught us how we can workout and also have fun doing it.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.