Shruti Seth's Standing Ushtrasana is our weekend fitness inspo

Shruti Seth is the yoga goal that we want to achieve some day. The actor, on a daily basis, keeps sharing snippets off her fitness routine on her Instagram profile. Be it high intensity workouts with Inclines Machine Press or yoga asanas with a twist, the actor keeps dropping major cues of fitness with every picture and video that she shares on her Instagram profile. Shruti's Instagram profile is replete with glimpses of his professional work, her personal diaries and her fitness routine. The actor recently got back to her fitness regime after taking a break for some time owing to her hand injury.

Shruti loves her yoga routine. From demonstrating how to perform yoga in tight spaces to working out in the gym, Shruti is an absolute fitness enthusiast. A day back, Shruti showed us how to perform Standing Ushtrasana in her living room. In the video, Shruti can be seen standing facing the wall and then bending backwards and using her hands to push her pelvis towards the wall. "Harder than it looks. Standing Ushtrasana. Bending backwards while standing on your toes and pushing the pelvis against the wall. It’s intense," wrote Shruti. She further added that this routine should be practised only under the guidance of a yoga supervisor to avoid injuries and pain. #iyengar #yoga #yogini – Shruti shared these hashtags with her post as well. Take a look at her routine here:

Ushtrasana comes with multiple health benefits for the body. It helps in stretching the entire front of the body, including the ankles, thighs and groins, abdomen, chest and throat. It also helps in stretching the hip, strengthening the back muscles and improving the overall posture of the body. Standing Ushtrasana helps in counteracting the effects of sitting, slouching and other abnormal curves of the spine. It also helps in relieving back pain.