Sitting for long hours? Fitness coach Dan Go shares simple 5-minute ‘exercise snack’ to stay active throughout the day

If the idea of spending an hour exercising every day feels overwhelming, breaking physical activity into smaller chunks could be an easier way to stay active. Fitness coach Dan Go, in his August 27 Instagram post, highlighted the concept of “exercise snacks”, short bursts of movement spread throughout the day, as a simple way to counter the effects of a sedentary lifestyle.

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“An estimated 60–85% of people in the world and nearly two-thirds of children lead sedentary lifestyles,” Dan wrote, highlighting how common prolonged inactivity has become. (Also read: 44-year-old fitness coach shares simple exercises that help her look ‘15 years younger’ )

He suggested that one way to combat this is through small, frequent bouts of movement rather than relying only on a single long workout.

What are ‘exercise snacks’?

“Specifically, you want to have an exercise snack,” Dan said. According to the research he cited, taking a five-minute walk every 30 minutes could help offset some of the effects associated with prolonged sitting.

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{{^usCountry}} The idea is simple: instead of remaining seated for hours at a stretch, incorporate brief periods of movement into your daily routine. These short bursts can be easier to fit into a busy schedule and may help people accumulate more physical activity throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The idea is simple: instead of remaining seated for hours at a stretch, incorporate brief periods of movement into your daily routine. These short bursts can be easier to fit into a busy schedule and may help people accumulate more physical activity throughout the day. {{/usCountry}}

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Simple ways to add more movement to your day

Exercise snacks do not necessarily mean going to the gym or completing a structured workout. Dan suggested making small changes to everyday routines to increase movement.

Some simple ways include:

1. Park farther away: Choosing a parking spot farther from your destination can add extra walking to your day.

2. Take the stairs: Opt for stairs instead of elevators or escalators whenever practical.

3. Use a walking treadmill: For people who work at a desk, a walking treadmill can provide an opportunity to move while completing certain work tasks.

For some people, the thought of setting aside an entire hour for exercise can feel daunting. Instead, incorporating several short “exercise snacks” throughout the day may make staying active feel more manageable.

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The key takeaway is to avoid thinking of physical activity as something that has to happen only during a dedicated workout. Small opportunities to move, repeated throughout the day, can also contribute to a more active lifestyle.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.