Skin issues in pollution season? 10 tips to protect your skin from toxins

One of the crucial organs that bear the brunt of deteriorating air quality is our skin being the first line of protection against environmental toxins. Pollution can cause skin barrier damage, dehydrate it, and worsen existing skin conditions like eczema, dermatitis or psoriasis. Pollutants such as fine particulate matter, ozone, and harmful chemicals can lead to premature skin aging. It is important to protect your skin from ill effects of air pollution. Use of natural ingredients like triphala, ashwagandha, amla, giloy and Vitamin C can immensely help as they are rich in antioxidants and improve skin's ability to deal with toxins. Cleansing and hydration are as important as application of sunscreen as it can provide protection to skin. (Also read: Can air pollution cause infertility in women? How toxic air takes a toll on women's reproductive health)

"In today's world, where urbanization and industrialization continue to rise, pollution has become an ever-present threat to our skin. Air pollutants such as fine particulate matter, ozone, and harmful chemicals can lead to a host of skin issues, including premature aging, acne, and skin sensitivity. However, with a few practical skincare tips, we can safeguard our skin against the perils of pollution," says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Ayurvedic remedies can also help improve body's immunity and skin's resilience against pollution.

“Ayurvedic principles focus on both internal and external strategies to fortify the skin against pollution's harmful effects. Nasya treatment, a traditional Ayurvedic instillation of herbal oils in the nasal passages, serves to cleanse and protect the respiratory system from pollutants. This not only aids internal health but also contributes to better skin health by reducing the body's toxic load. Additionally, Ayurvedic supplements such as Triphala, Ashwagandha, Giloy, Amla, and Vitamin C possess powerful antioxidant properties that combat free radicals generated by pollution. These supplements strengthen the body's immunity, reflecting the skin's resilience and ability to withstand environmental stressors," says Dr Priya Chauhan, Ayurveda Expert, TAC - The Ayurveda Co.

"For immediate benefits, consider incorporating regular facial massages using Ayurvedic oils such as Kumkumadi, Dashapushpadi, or Nalpamaradi oil. Massaging these oils onto the skin not only moisturises but also creates a protective shield, defending against environmental pollutants and promoting improved blood circulation for a natural, radiant complexion. Additionally, integrating a weekly routine of herbal face masks enriched with elements like Eladi, Sandalwood, Haldi, and Neem is an effective detoxifying treatment, eliminating impurities and accumulated pollutants from the skin," adds Dr Chauhan.

SKINCARE TIPS AMID POLLUTION

Dr Rinky shares 10 tips to prevent skin in the wake of rising air pollution:

1. Cleansing is key: Start and end your day with a gentle, but effective cleanser to remove impurities from your skin's surface.

2. Antioxidant-rich products: Incorporate skincare products loaded with antioxidants like vitamin C and E, which help combat the free radicals generated by pollution.

3. Hydration is vital: Keep your skin hydrated with a quality moisturizer. Well-hydrated skin is more resilient against external stressors.

4. SPF is a must: Even on cloudy days, don't forget your sunscreen. It's your armour against harmful UV rays and air pollution.

5. Double cleansing: Consider a double cleansing routine – starting with an oil-based cleanser to remove pollutants and following up with a water-based one to deep clean.

6. Exfoliate wisely: Regular exfoliation removes dead skin cells, aiding in skin regeneration. But don't overdo it, as it can exacerbate sensitivity.

7. Barrier repair: Opt for products that enhance your skin's natural barrier function, such as ceramides and niacinamide.

8. Stay hydrated: Drinking ample water keeps your skin hydrated from within.

9. Diet matters: Consume foods rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids for healthier skin.

10. Cleanse after exposure: After prolonged exposure to pollution, cleanse your face to remove trapped particles and toxins.

"By integrating these skincare practices into your daily routine, you can fortify your skin's defences against pollution, ensuring it remains radiant and healthy despite the challenges of our modern environment. Remember, the best defence is a good offense when it comes to skincare amid pollution," concludes Dr Rinky.

