Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. For women, skipping breakfast every day can impact their overall health, energy levels, and metabolism. Going without food for a while is common and can be perfectly okay. However, if you regularly skip breakfast without ensuring you are getting the right food, it can cause problems. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rohini Patil, author, nutritionist, and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, explains why women should rethink the habit of skipping breakfast.

Here's how skipping breakfast can impact your health. (Unsplash)

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Lack of energy

Dr Rohini Patil highlighted that one of the side effects that happens when you do not eat breakfast is that you get really tired and have a hard time focusing. After you sleep all night, your body needs food to have energy and to help your brain work. If you do not eat breakfast, you might feel tired and grumpy, have a hard time paying attention, and may not be as productive in the morning.

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One of the side effects that happens when you do not eat breakfast is that you get really tired and have a hard time focusing.

Fluctuating blood sugar level

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Patil, for women, breakfast is important to keep blood sugar levels stable. If you go long without eating, your blood sugar levels fluctuate. This can make you want to eat sweets or junk food during the day. Over time, this can cause you to gain weight and have a higher chance of getting diabetes. Elevating health issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Patil, for women, breakfast is important to keep blood sugar levels stable. If you go long without eating, your blood sugar levels fluctuate. This can make you want to eat sweets or junk food during the day. Over time, this can cause you to gain weight and have a higher chance of getting diabetes. Elevating health issues {{/usCountry}}

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“Women who have hormone problems like PCOS, thyroid problems, or irregular periods might experience more health problems if they skip breakfast,” said Dr Patil. Eating meals at the same time every day can help your hormones stay balanced. If you do not eat breakfast all the time, it can put stress on your body and make your symptoms worse.

Lack of nutrients

Skipping breakfast also means you are skipping nutrients. Breakfast is a time to eat important foods like protein, fibre, calcium, iron, and vitamins. Women who do not eat breakfast might not get all the nutrients they need, especially if they do not eat well at meals.

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Not eating breakfast can also affect the hormones that control how hungry you are.

Hormonal imbalance

Not eating breakfast can also affect the hormones that control how hungry you are. A lot of people get really hungry later in the day and eat more than they should. This can make it harder to keep your weight under control.

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“That being said, everyone is different. There is no one right way to eat. Some women might choose to fast for a while and still get all the nutrients they need,” added Dr Patil. The important thing is to make sure you are getting all the nutrients you need and eating food that's good for you. Eating a breakfast with protein, healthy fats, fibre, and complex carbohydrates can help you have energy all day, feel full, and be healthier overall. Instead of counting calories, women should focus on eating food that is good for them and making sure they are getting all the nutrients they need at every meal. Overall, breakfast can be an important part of supporting energy, fullness, and health.

About Dr Rohini Patil

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Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS,is a doctor, holistic nutritionist, and entrepreneur. She is the Founder and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, a wellness brand.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.