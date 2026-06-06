Slow down while eating lunch! Gastroenterologist warns how risky fast eating can be for digestion and blood sugar

Are you prone to finishing your food way too quickly, barely chewing before swallowing it down- as they say in slang ‘inhaled the food’?

Do you have a tendency to scarf down your food in minutes? Know why this can be a major health problem for you. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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While eating any meal in a rush is not ideal, lunch is most susceptible to be eaten quickly. It is tricky because the portion size is generally bigger than breakfast or even dinner. Lunch is mostly during peak work hours, unlike dinner which is at the end of the day, one can afford to relax and eat. Scarfing down food within just a few minutes can have massive health consequences over time.ALSO READ: Are you eating bananas wrong? Gastroentrologist shares 2 common mistakes: ‘Avoid eating on empty stomach…’

Circling back to workplace context, many employees tend to finish lunch in five or ten minutes while simultaneously replying to emails, taking calls or sitting through deadlines. It may appear to be like a small habit, but eating too fast can gradually lead to bigger health concerns. The consequences can create a significant domino effect on the entire system, from digestive issues, weight gain to bigger metabolic health-related problems.

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{{^usCountry}} In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Deepak, senior consultant- gastroenterology at Fortis Greater Noida, decoded how eating lunch rapidly may have far-reaching consequences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abhishek Deepak, senior consultant- gastroenterology at Fortis Greater Noida, decoded how eating lunch rapidly may have far-reaching consequences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But why you may ask? After all it does not seem to be a herculean task to finish off the meal quickly, but the doctor had a more cautionary view, “Yes, this may appear efficient, but the body is not designed to process food at such speed. The consequences extend beyond occasional bloating and can influence digestion, appetite regulation and long-term metabolic health.” Why should you chew your food properly? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But why you may ask? After all it does not seem to be a herculean task to finish off the meal quickly, but the doctor had a more cautionary view, “Yes, this may appear efficient, but the body is not designed to process food at such speed. The consequences extend beyond occasional bloating and can influence digestion, appetite regulation and long-term metabolic health.” Why should you chew your food properly? {{/usCountry}}

Make sure you chew your food properly. This allows saliva to break down the food in mouth. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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The gastroenterologist explained that digestion begins in the mouth, where food is chewed into smaller pieces and mixed with saliva. Why is saliva important? Saliva contains enzymes that start breaking down the food before it reaches the stomach. But when you eat the food too quickly, the food does not get time to mix with saliva well. Because of this, large pieces of food reach the stomach, forcing it to work harder to digest the meal.

What symptoms can this lead to? “People report symptoms such as heaviness after eating, abdominal bloating, acid reflux, discomfort in the upper abdomen, heartburn, chest discomfort and a feeling of prolonged fullness,” Dr Deepak said.

Health repercussions

When you eat quickly blood sugar spikes rapidly. (Picture credit: Pexels)

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Beyond fast eating disturbing the natural process of digestion, there are other downsides too. What are these broader consequences when you eat too quickly?

Fast eating can also interfere with appetite regulation. How does that happen?"Appetite regulation depends on a complex communication network between the digestive tract and the brain. Hormones including cholecystokinin (CCK), glucagon like peptide 1 (GLP 1) and peptide YY (PYY) are released as food enters the intestine. These hormones signal fullness and help regulate food intake," the doctor described.

He then went on to elaborate that fullness signals usually take around 15 to 20 minutes to influence the brain's appetite centre, so when a meal is completed just in five or ten minutes, one may continue eating before they can register they are actually full. They overeat and soon, may gain weight.

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This can have a domino effect on metabolic health. As weight increases, waist circumference may also go up, followed by higher risk of insulin resistance and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. This is not solely long term, the risk is immediate as well. It means that even in short term, eating too quickly can cause sharper post-meal glucose spikes, prompting pancreas to release more insulin. When this process repeats over and over again, insulin resistance develops, which is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease.

Eating rapidly also worsens existing conditions. The doctor warned people with digestive conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome or functional dyspepsia.

This shows how you eat; the speed you eat at is equally important as what you eat.

How to eat healthily?

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Begin eating veggies first so that the fibre makes you fuller sooner. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

The speed you eat at has extensive consequences. To curb it, adopt healthy eating habits. The gastroenterologist recommended these tips on how to stop eating quickly:

Allow at least 20 minutes for a meal whenever possible. Chew food thoroughly before swallowing. Put down cutlery between bites occasionally. Avoid working, scrolling through phones or attending virtual meetings while eating. Begin meals with vegetables, salads or other fibre rich foods. Recognise early signs of fullness rather than eating until discomfort develops. Stop if you are feeling comfortably satisfied than stuffed.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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