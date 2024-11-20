Smell fresh and amazing all day: Dermatologist shares 4 tips to get rid of body odour

Dr Aamna Adel, consultant dermatologist and skin and hair loss specialist, as per her Instagram bio, keeps sharing insights on better skin and hair health on her Instagram profile, dermatologist_adel. Recently, Aamna shared tips on how we can smell fresh throughout the day. “How to smell like that girl. Bye body odour. Let me know if you’ve tried any of these steps,” wrote Aamna as she shared four hacks that can leave us smelling fresh and amazing all day. These easy tips can help you smell amazing all day.(Unsplash)

Glycolic acid

“You can use it for stinky feet. It lowers the pH of your skin reducing the bacteria that makes your sweat smell. Because, believe it or not, sweat does not actually smell but when it mixes with the bacteria on your skin, it causes body odour,” said Aamna in the video.

Benzoyl peroxide

We can use it two to three times every week, she added. We should use it for face, back and butt acne. It can be used to wash a few times a week to leave us smelling fresh.

Apply antiperspirant at night

The dermatologist said that while it may sound weird, but it is super effective. At night, the sweat glands are least active and so it is going to absorb the antiperspirant better and leave us smelling fresh all day long.

Aquaphor or Vaseline before fragrance

When we apply something like Aquaphor or Vaseline before applying our fragrance, it stops how quickly the fragrance evaporates, she added. We must have noticed that how in a few hours, the fragrance disappears, but Vaseline delays the evaporation and keeps us smelling fresh for longer.

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Harmeet Singh, Vice President, Marketing, Product and Digital, The Body Shop (Asia South), shared that choosing the time to apply fragrance can help it last longer. “Applying fragrance immediately after showering or bathing, while your skin retains a hint of moisture, aids in better adhesion and longevity of the scent. Remember to refrain from rubbing the perfume into your skin, as this could break down the fragrance molecules and alter the intended scent,” Harmeet Singh added.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.