How to get rid of bad body odour? Try these amazing home remedies

The last thing you want to experience at seminars, meetings, or family gatherings is a whiff of odour coming from your body. People of all ages, including teenagers, young adults, and the elderly, might experience body odour, which can be light or intense, and is a widespread condition. Body odour is just an offensive odour coming from your body and is brought on by perspiration. Sweating also referred to as perspiration is a physiological activity that aids in temperature regulation. Despite the fact that perspiration has no smell, it can serve as a breeding ground for skin-borne germs, which can grow quickly. Body odour may come from this bacterial expansion. However, it can easily be managed by following a few natural remedies. (Also read: Body odour causes, 5 most common foods you eat, drink that make you smell )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Charmi Jigar, Nutritionist, shared effective home remedies that can treat bad body odour.

1. Apple cider vinegar

Take a cotton pad and dab some vinegar over the areas that are prone to sweating. The vinegar helps balance the pH of the skin and kills any bacteria that produce odour.

2. Tea tree oil

Take 2 teaspoons of tea tree oil and 2 tablespoons of water. Dilute the tea tree oil with water. Dab the mixture directly on your underarms and other areas. Tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic and is also well known for its antibacterial properties.

3. Baking soda

Use as talcum powder and put in on your underarms and between toes or 2 tablespoons of baking soda with a cup of water. Fill the liquid in a spray daily on your underarms. Make sure to let the area dry before wearing your clothes.

4. Green tea

Boil the water then off the flame and add some green tea leaves. Once it has cooled, dip a cotton ball in the concoction and apply it to your sweat-prone areas. Tea will help keep the skin dry and odour-free boil the water then off the flame. Use this tip only twice a week.

5. Tomato water bath

Add 1 cup of freshly-squeezed tomato juice and add it to a bucket of water. Bathe with this water or soak in it for 20-30 minutes. Its antiseptic properties will help destroy any odour-producing bacteria.

6. Lemon and cornstarch

Lemon helps balance the pH of the skin. Take 2 tablespoons of cornstarch and lemon juice and make a paste. Apply it to the armpits and wash it clean after 10 minutes.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter