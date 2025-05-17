Toys are the best way to keep your little ones engaged and engrossed while you finish off those household chores. From the soft and plush toys to musical ones, there are plenty of toys that would keep your newborns active while also enhancing their gross motor skills. Best toys for little ones(Pexels)

From soft rattles that whisper with movement to high-contrast books that dance before curious eyes, toys for newborns are crafted not just for fun, but for connection, comfort, and cognitive growth.

Soft toys

Soft toys are often a child’s very first toys and their most treasured one. These cuddly companions stitched with warmth and wonder are more than just plush, they’re tiny dream keepers. Be it a floppy-eared bunny, a sleepy bear, or a whimsical creature, these snuggly friends bring comfort during naps, adventures during playtime, and courage during thunderstorms.

Our top picks of soft toys for your little ones

Rattles

Let your little baby enjoy and dance to the tune of a rattle. Probably, a baby’s first musical instrument, tiny hands gripping wonder, shaking curiosity into sound. With every soft chime and cheerful clink, it sparks smiles and lights up wide eyes. These rattles are made in bright colours, whimsical shapes, and safe, gentle materials. They’re not just toys, they’re storytellers of movement, noise, and discovery. Every shake is a celebration, a dance of joy between infant giggles and the magic of first play.

Our top picks of rattles for your little ones

Dolls

Dolls are little girls' first little friends. With sewn-on smiles and hearts full of kindness, dolls let those little baby girls more playful. Crafted from plush fabrics and delicate details, they offer little hands a world of play, imagination, and affection. From bedtime stories to pretend tea parties, these dolls are perfect companions.

Our top picks of dolls for your little ones

Musical toys

Musical toys are magical storytellers wrapped in melody, each button, key, or string unlocking a world of sound. From lullaby-playing bears to brightly coloured keyboards, they ignite a child’s senses and spark creativity. Tapping into rhythm and pattern, musical toys bring joy and learning in every note. They’re not just instruments, they’re stepping stones to self-expression, brain development.

Our top picks of musical toys for your little ones

Figurines

Tiny worlds in the palm of a hand, figurines are miniature marvels full of imagination. Be it knights, fairies, animals, or superheroes, they become players in epic adventures and quiet daydreams. Crafted with care and bursting with personality, each figurine invites storytelling and creativity. They decorate shelves, fill toy chests, and live in secret forts made of couch cushions. Figurines are more than toys, they’re characters in a child’s ever-evolving, limitless universe of play.

Our top picks of Action toys and figurines for your little ones

Flashcards for infants

Flashcards for infants are like tiny windows to a world of wonder — colorful, simple, and bursting with potential. Each card, with its bold images and clear shapes, becomes a magical mirror where a baby’s curiosity reflects and grows. A red apple isn’t just a fruit; it’s the first spark of language, the beginning of "A is for Apple," the start of storytelling.

Our top picks of flashcards for infants

FAQ for baby toys Are baby toys safe for babies to put in their mouths? Yes, safety is the top priority. All toys intended for babies are made with non-toxic, BPA-free, and phthalate-free materials. They are tested to meet or exceed safety standards such as ASTM, EN71, and CPSIA.

Are these toys safe for teething babies? Yes! The toy is made from BPA-free, non-toxic materials that are safe for chewing. It's gentle on gums and free from small parts that could pose a choking hazard.

Can these toys help with my baby’s development? Absolutely! These toys support sensory development, motor skills, and hand-eye coordination, encouraging learning through play.

Do these toys require batteries? The musical toys do require batteries to operate.

