Soft, stimulating baby toys to help your infant play, learn and grow; Play starts here!

Shweta Pandey
May 17, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Give your tiny ones these adorable toys to let them enjoy. Our top 8 choices that are just the perfect options for you.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

ATORSE Soft Dinosaur Plush Toy Gift Sofa Pillow Collection for Party Boys Girls Green 100cm

₹11,419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mama Surprise | Soft, Interactive Mama Guinea Pig and her Hutch, and her 3 Surprise Babies, 20+ Sounds & Reactions, Toys for Kids Ages 4+

₹11,154

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOOM TREE® Coypu Stuffed Toy Collectible Cute Plush Coypu Doll for Family Children Kids Brown | Toys for Baby | Plush Baby Toys

₹7,949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UJEAVETTE Toy Adorable Plush Duck Cushion Toy Soft Doll Decoration for Bedroom Home 70cm Plush Baby Toys

₹7,912

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Babify Big Size Fibre Filled Stuffed Animal Elephant Baby Plush Material Hugging Pillow for Toddlers (60 cm, Grey) - 1 Year Above

₹564

amazonLogo
GET THIS

THE STYLE SUTRA® Cute Alpaca Plush Toy Car Decorative Cuddle Plush Toy for Children Kids Baby Pink 70cm

₹5,171

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UJEAVETTE® Toy Giraffe Plush Toy Cartoon Pet Companion Plush Pillow for Kids Sofa Preschool 60CM

₹5,025

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ATORSE Cute Stuffed Plush Dog Kids Toy Hugging Plush Toy for Kids Boys Girls Adults Australian Dog

₹4,064

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HippoToys Wooden Rattle Set, Baby Toys for 0 to 6 Months, Jhunjhuna for Baby 0 to 1 Years, Newborn Toys 0-3 Months, Wooden Gift Set for 3-6 Months, Montessori Toy for New Born, Safe & Non-Toxic

₹879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Innovitoy 6 Pcs Premium Rattle Set Toys with teether for New Born, Babies and Infants of Age 1-3-6-9-12 Months, Safe Non Toxic, Fun Colors & Soft Rattling Sound, Premium Quality Baby Shower Gift Set

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SYCAMORE EAST Baby Rattle for Newborn, Crochet Bunny Rattle Wood Toy Natural Wool, Music Shaker Rattle for Hand Grips, Boy Girl First Rattle Gift Lion+Rabbit 2 Pcs Combo

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Curious Cub Rainmaker Rattle For Babies 0-6 Months | Tube Rain Sound Toys for Kids | Rattle Toys | Musical Toys For Kids 6-12 Months | New Born Baby Essentials | Music Toy for Kid | Ideal Gift For New Born Baby

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BabyGo Rotating Pony & Stars Musical Rattle for Kids | Cot Mobile for Cradle for Baby | Jhoomer for Kids Bed (Multicolor)

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Jam & Honey Baby Rattle Tumbler Set of 2 I Best Learning Toy Pushing Or Holding Toys | Baby Development Toys

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TOHIBEE Baby Montessori Sensory Toys for 0-6 6-12 Months, Baby Teether Teething Toys for Babies 0 3 612 18 Months, Newborn Infant Learning Developmental Toys Gifts for 1 2 Year Old Boys Girls (White)

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Funskool Giggles Sensory Rattle, Unique Textured Handles, 3 Different rattles, Perfect for Little Hands, 6 Months+, Storage disc provided, Multi-Colour

₹477

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SCOOBA Soft Cute Bella Doll 50cm - Polyfill Washable Cuddly Soft Plush Toy - Helps to Learn Role Play - 100% Safe for Kids

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Niku Doll (30cm, Pink) | Soft Plush Doll Toy with Rabbit Ear, Teddy Bear, Best Gift Toy and Pillow for Kids, Girls and Adults | Valentines

₹295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

EL FIGO Cute Little Girl Doll for Kids in Pink Velvet Dress with Hat Suitable for Kids Age 02 Years & Above

₹428

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Baby Alive Baby Gotta Bounce Doll, Bunny Outfit, Bounces with 25+ SFX and Giggles, Drinks and Wets, Brown Hair Nuturing Doll Toy for Girls, Kids Ages 3 and Up

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daji Baby Reborn Toddler Baby Dolls Silicone Full Body Girl 22 inch Long Hair Anatomically Correct Waterproof Dolls Reborn Pink Dress Birthday Gift Set for Girls

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dukiekooky Cute & Adorable Purple Soft/Plush Doll Toy for Girls, Height - 50 Cm

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zest 4 Toyz Stunt Tricycle Bump and Go Musical Toy with 4D Lights, Dancing Toy, Battery Operated Toy Plastic for Boys Girls - Multi Color

₹726

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kiddale 28 Sounds Nursery Rhymes Musical Book|14 Interactive Birds Rhymes|Best Alternative to Keep Kids from Mobile Phones & Screens|Ideal Gift for 1,2,3,4 Year Kids,Multicolor

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zest 4 Toyz Musical Guitar for Toddlers with Lights & Sound Musical Toy Guitar 12 + Months (Color-Yellow)

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wembley Rabbit Piano Musical Toy Interactive Educational Learning Music Keyboard Toys for Kids Playset with Flashing Lights & 6 Animal Sounds Fun Play Activity Birthday Gift for Boys Girls Toddlers

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TARBULL SuperBuddy Kids Screen Free Audio Speaker, 550+ Stories, Rhymes & Mantras Preloaded, Musical Toy with Content Upgrade & Bluetooth, Birthday Gift for Boys & Girls 3 to 10 Years (Unicorn)

₹2,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Cuppy Piano Keyboard for Kids with Microphone - Musical Toy for Toddlers & Children | Fun & Educational Piano for Boys & Girls | Baby Toy for Early Learning, Music & Development (LLCKMP01)

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Verat 6 Pieces Safari Animals Figures Toys Loin Tigger Zebra Cheetah Elephant Giraffe Wild Jungle Animals Figurines Educational Learning Toys for Toddlers Kids Toys Figure

₹311

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Umadiya® Branded Take Apart Dinosaur Toys, Pack of 3 Dinosaurs with Screwdrivers, Dino Kids Building Learning Toys, STEM Toy for Boys and Girls, 3 4 5 6 7 8 Year Old Boys and Girls (Dino-3)

₹388

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AUGEN Super Hero Batman Action Figure Limited Edition Bobblehead with Mobile Holder for Car Dashboard, Office Desk & Study Table (Pack of 1)

₹300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bonfino Premium My Little House Playset with Bag for Kids,7 Plush Figurines Set,Educational&Montessori Learning Toy for Pretend Play,Birthday Gift for Girls&Boys,BIS Certified (Zoo)

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Funskool Chhota Bheem 8 in 1 Combo Action Figure Toy, Green Gold Chhota Bheem and Friends with Articulation, 4 inches, Cartoon Collectibles, Gift for Children, Toys for Kids Ages 4+ Years

₹1,469

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SUPER TOY 14 Pc Wild Animal Toy Figures Action Play Set for Kids with Jungle Map

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lynrex high Contrast Flash Cards for New Born Children -Educational Black & White 24 Objects | Visual Stimulation and Sensory Development for Infants | Montessori Sensory Card (Flash Card)

₹189

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Storio Toys Rechargeable Educational Learning Talking Flash Cards for 2 Year Old Kids Boys Girls Baby Montessori Toys

₹337

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Intelliskills Premium 10-in-1 Brain Boosting Flash Cards for Kids, Flash Card for 1+ Year Old Baby, Montessori Educational Toys for Girls/Boys, Fun Learning Activities, Birthday Gift (279 Flash Cards)

₹529

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Brainy Bug Resources Educational Flash Cards and Child Resources for Teaching Language_Skills (Answer When?)

₹350

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Toys are the best way to keep your little ones engaged and engrossed while you finish off those household chores. From the soft and plush toys to musical ones, there are plenty of toys that would keep your newborns active while also enhancing their gross motor skills.

Best toys for little ones(Pexels)
Best toys for little ones(Pexels)

From soft rattles that whisper with movement to high-contrast books that dance before curious eyes, toys for newborns are crafted not just for fun, but for connection, comfort, and cognitive growth.

Soft toys

Soft toys are often a child’s very first toys and their most treasured one. These cuddly companions stitched with warmth and wonder are more than just plush, they’re tiny dream keepers. Be it a floppy-eared bunny, a sleepy bear, or a whimsical creature, these snuggly friends bring comfort during naps, adventures during playtime, and courage during thunderstorms.

Our top picks of soft toys for your little ones

  • Loading Suggestions...

Rattles

Let your little baby enjoy and dance to the tune of a rattle. Probably, a baby’s first musical instrument, tiny hands gripping wonder, shaking curiosity into sound. With every soft chime and cheerful clink, it sparks smiles and lights up wide eyes. These rattles are made in bright colours, whimsical shapes, and safe, gentle materials. They’re not just toys, they’re storytellers of movement, noise, and discovery. Every shake is a celebration, a dance of joy between infant giggles and the magic of first play.

Our top picks of rattles for your little ones

  • Loading Suggestions...

Dolls

Dolls are little girls' first little friends. With sewn-on smiles and hearts full of kindness, dolls let those little baby girls more playful. Crafted from plush fabrics and delicate details, they offer little hands a world of play, imagination, and affection. From bedtime stories to pretend tea parties, these dolls are perfect companions.

Our top picks of dolls for your little ones

  • Loading Suggestions...

Musical toys

Musical toys are magical storytellers wrapped in melody, each button, key, or string unlocking a world of sound. From lullaby-playing bears to brightly coloured keyboards, they ignite a child’s senses and spark creativity. Tapping into rhythm and pattern, musical toys bring joy and learning in every note. They’re not just instruments, they’re stepping stones to self-expression, brain development.

Our top picks of musical toys for your little ones

 

Figurines

Tiny worlds in the palm of a hand, figurines are miniature marvels full of imagination. Be it knights, fairies, animals, or superheroes, they become players in epic adventures and quiet daydreams. Crafted with care and bursting with personality, each figurine invites storytelling and creativity. They decorate shelves, fill toy chests, and live in secret forts made of couch cushions. Figurines are more than toys, they’re characters in a child’s ever-evolving, limitless universe of play.

Our top picks of Action toys and figurines for your little ones

 

Flashcards for infants

Flashcards for infants are like tiny windows to a world of wonder — colorful, simple, and bursting with potential. Each card, with its bold images and clear shapes, becomes a magical mirror where a baby’s curiosity reflects and grows. A red apple isn’t just a fruit; it’s the first spark of language, the beginning of "A is for Apple," the start of storytelling.

Our top picks of flashcards for infants

FAQ for baby toys

  • Are baby toys safe for babies to put in their mouths?

    Yes, safety is the top priority. All toys intended for babies are made with non-toxic, BPA-free, and phthalate-free materials. They are tested to meet or exceed safety standards such as ASTM, EN71, and CPSIA.

  • Are these toys safe for teething babies?

    Yes! The toy is made from BPA-free, non-toxic materials that are safe for chewing. It's gentle on gums and free from small parts that could pose a choking hazard.

  • Can these toys help with my baby’s development?

    Absolutely! These toys support sensory development, motor skills, and hand-eye coordination, encouraging learning through play.

  • Do these toys require batteries?

    The musical toys do require batteries to operate.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

