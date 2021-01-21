IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Some Covid-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.(AP)
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.(AP)
health

Some Covid-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness

Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:09 PM IST

Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.

Researchers expressed concern Wednesday about the preliminary findings, in large part because they suggest that future mutations could undermine vaccines. The research tested coronaviruses from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, and was led by Rockefeller University in New York with scientists from the National Institutes of Health and elsewhere.

A different, more limited study out Wednesday gave encouraging news about one vaccine's protection against some of the mutations.

One way vaccines work is to prompt the immune system to make antibodies that block the virus from infecting cells. The Rockefeller researchers got blood samples from 20 people who had received either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and tested their antibodies against various virus mutations in the lab.

With some, the antibodies didn't work as well against the virus -- activity was one-to-threefold less, depending on the mutation, said the study leader, Rockefeller’s Dr. Michel Nussenzweig.

“It’s a small difference but it is definitely a difference,” he said. The antibody response is “not as good” at blocking the virus.

Earlier research established that the two vaccines are about 95% effective in preventing Covid-19 illness.

The latest findings were posted late Tuesday on an online website for researchers and have not yet been published in a journal or reviewed by other scientists. Nussenzweig is paid by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, which also supports science coverage at The Associated Press. The university has applied for a patent related to his work.

The coronavirus has been growing more genetically diverse, and scientists say the high rate of new cases is the main reason. Each new infection gives the virus a chance to mutate as it makes copies of itself.

Recent variants, or versions of the virus that emerged in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil seem to spread more easily and scientists say that will lead to more cases, deaths and hospitalizations. The new variants do not seem to cause more serious disease but their ability to eventually undercut vaccines is a concern.

E. John Wherry, an immunology expert at the University of Pennsylvania, said the Rockefeller scientists are “among the very best in the world" at this work and their results are concerning.

“We don’t want people thinking that the current vaccine is already outdated. That’s absolutely not true,” he said. “There’s still immunity here ... a good level of protection,” but the mutations “do in fact reduce how well our immune response is recognizing the virus.”

The news comes at “a really important time in the pandemic,” said Dr. Buddy Creech, a vaccine specialist at Vanderbilt University,

“We’ve got an arms race between the vaccines and the virus. The slower we roll out vaccine around the world, the more opportunities we give this virus to escape” and develop mutations, he said.

Dr. Matthew Woodruff, an immunology researcher at Emory University, agreed.

“This is going to be kind of a slow walk of evolution. We’re going to have to have tools that slowly develop with it,” such as treatments that offer combinations of antibodies rather than one, he said.

Dr. Drew Weissman, a University of Pennsylvania scientist whose work helped lead to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, said the antibody findings are worrisome, but noted that vaccines also protect in other ways, such as spurring responses from other parts of the immune system. The new work involved only 20 people and not a huge range of ages or races, “and all of that matters” in how generalizable the results are, he said.

On Wednesday, Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech reported a second round of reassuring findings about its vaccine against one of the variants.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch said that the vaccine remained effective against a mutation called N501Y from new variants found in the U.K. and South Africa. Likewise, there was no sign of trouble when they tested some additional mutations.

The latest work tested all the mutations from the variant from the U.K. at once rather than one-by-one. Tests from 16 vaccine recipients showed no big difference in the ability of antibodies to block the virus, the researchers said in a repor t.

Pfizer didn’t immediately comment about the Rockefeller findings, but its chief scientific officer, Dr. Philip Dormitzer, previously said next steps include testing the vaccine against additional mutations found in the variant from South Africa.

Moderna and AstraZeneca, which makes a different type of Covid-19 vaccine used in some countries, also have been testing how their vaccines hold up against different mutations.

If the virus eventually mutates enough that the vaccine needs adjusting — much like flu shots are altered most years — tweaking the recipe wouldn’t be difficult for vaccines made with newer technologies. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are made with a piece of the virus genetic code that is simple to switch.

It’s “wishful thinking” to believe that first-generation vaccines will be enough, or that vaccines alone will solve our problems, said Mayo Clinic vaccine expert Dr. Gregory Poland.

“We are shooting ourselves in the foot by allowing unmitigated transmission of this virus” and not doing “common sense” measures such as mandating mask-wearing as some other countries are doing, he said.

“How can the bars and restaurants be full? It’s like ‘what pandemic?’ We’ve reaped the seeds we’ve sown," he said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covid 19 vaccine trials
app
Close
e-paper
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.(ANI)
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.(ANI)
health

Study: Deep sleep prevents neurodegenerative disease, crucial for brain health

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:39 PM IST
A new study lead by researchers from Northwestern University highlights the importance of getting a deep sleep for good brain health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.(AP)
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.(AP)
health

Some Covid-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:09 PM IST
Scientists are reporting troubling signs that some recent mutations of the virus that causes Covid-19 may modestly curb the effectiveness of two current vaccines, although they stress that the shots still protect against the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Without herd immunity as a shared goal, some might skip the vaccine, influenced by scare stories about side effects and rare allergic reactions, especially if they are young and face only a small chance of dying from the virus.(Pixabay)
Without herd immunity as a shared goal, some might skip the vaccine, influenced by scare stories about side effects and rare allergic reactions, especially if they are young and face only a small chance of dying from the virus.(Pixabay)
health

Herd immunity could be closer than we think

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST
The evidence is compelling that a strong, rapid vaccination campaign could render SARS-CoV-2 less of a threat than seasonal flu through building herd immunity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study clarifies which gene may raise breast cancer risk(AP)
A study clarifies which gene may raise breast cancer risk(AP)
health

New studies clarify which genes may raise breast cancer risk

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Two large studies give a much sharper picture of which inherited mutations raise the risk of breast cancer for women without a family history of the disease, and how common these flawed genes are in the general population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Larger trials are needed to assess whether Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab can cut death rates among the sickest Covid-19 patients, scientists said on Wednesday, after a small study found it was no better than standard care in severe cases.(Yahoo)
Larger trials are needed to assess whether Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab can cut death rates among the sickest Covid-19 patients, scientists said on Wednesday, after a small study found it was no better than standard care in severe cases.(Yahoo)
health

Conflicting Covid-19 results for Roche arthritis drug show more trials needed

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Larger trials are needed to assess whether Roche's arthritis drug tocilizumab can cut death rates among the sickest Covid-19 patients, scientists said on Wednesday, after a small study found it was no better than standard care in severe cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions.(Unsplash)
A study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions.(Unsplash)
health

Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:46 AM IST
A study published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) provides evidence that stimulant medications are generally inadequate for back and osteoarthritis pain, in spite of being broadly utilized for these conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Scientists find breakthrough in understanding 'tummy bug' bacteria (representative image)(Unsplash)
Scientists find breakthrough in understanding 'tummy bug' bacteria (representative image)(Unsplash)
health

Scientists find how bacteria causes gastroenteritis after eating raw sea food

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Scientists recently found the marine bacteria that is responsible behind an upset stomach after eating raw or undercooked shellfish such as oysters and mussels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video(Instagram/varundvn)
Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video(Instagram/varundvn)
health

Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:28 PM IST
  • From right side lateral travelling ape to full scorpion, here’s how Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan recovered and got his stamina back after suffering from Covid-19 | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.(ANI)
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.(ANI)
health

Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:35 PM IST
A study published in journal Human Gene Therapy shows that gene editing therapies, including CRISPR-Cas frameworks, offer the possibility to address transformations causing inherited retinal degenerations, a leading cause of blindness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Loss of smell may be best predictor of Covid-19, research confirms

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The research found that only around half of patients with a loss of smell got their sense of smell back after forty days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the pandemic, burnout among health care professionals is a pervasive public health concern as the health care professionals are required to work even longer hours in high-stress situations.(ANI)
During the pandemic, burnout among health care professionals is a pervasive public health concern as the health care professionals are required to work even longer hours in high-stress situations.(ANI)
health

Burnout among health care professions a public health concern during pandemic

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:19 PM IST
During the pandemic, burnout among health care professionals is a pervasive public health concern as the health care professionals are required to work even longer hours in high-stress situations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(WebMD)
Representational image(WebMD)
health

Fatty acid may combat multiple sclerosis. Here's how

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:36 PM IST
A new study by Yale University explains that the abnormal immune system response that causes multiple sclerosis (MS) by attacking and damaging the central nervous system can be set off by the lack of a specific fatty acid in fat tissue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Early life experiences can have an outsized effect on brain development and neurobiological health.(Unsplash)
Early life experiences can have an outsized effect on brain development and neurobiological health.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Childhood neglect leaves generational imprint

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Early life experiences can have an effect on brain development and neurobiological health. A research shows that those effects can be passed down to generations, reporting that the children of mothers who had faced childhood neglect displayed altered brain circuitry involved in fear and anxiety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
How Covid-19 has permanently changed the fitness industry(Pexels)
How Covid-19 has permanently changed the fitness industry(Pexels)
health

The permanent effects of Covid-19 on fitness industry

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 07:51 AM IST
Because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, virtual fitness classes and mental health options were in demand during 2020. Doesn't look like that trend will end anytime soon, gym owners predict.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study involved all healthcare providers in the South West of England taking a new approach.(Unsplash)
The study involved all healthcare providers in the South West of England taking a new approach.(Unsplash)
health

Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST
New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP